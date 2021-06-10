AP Top Political News at 11:57 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Trump DOJ seized data from House Democrats in leaks probe Biden, Johnson strike warm tone in first meeting G-7 nations…

Trump DOJ seized data from House Democrats in leaks probe Biden, Johnson strike warm tone in first meeting G-7 nations expected to pledge 1B vaccine doses for world The Latest: Biden presents UK’s Johnson with a US-made bike Senators eye $579B in new infrastructure spending, $1T plan Leak of billionaires’ tax data draws GOP outcry over privacy Rep. Omar says she wasn’t equating US, Israel and terrorists Message in a jacket: Jill Biden offers ‘love’ during UK trip Ex-police chief, 5 others charged in Capitol riot conspiracy Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich enters US Senate race Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.