AP Top Political News at 11:57 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 10, 2021, 12:00 AM

Trump DOJ seized data from House Democrats in leaks probe

Biden, Johnson strike warm tone in first meeting

G-7 nations expected to pledge 1B vaccine doses for world

The Latest: Biden presents UK’s Johnson with a US-made bike

Senators eye $579B in new infrastructure spending, $1T plan

Leak of billionaires’ tax data draws GOP outcry over privacy

Rep. Omar says she wasn’t equating US, Israel and terrorists

Message in a jacket: Jill Biden offers ‘love’ during UK trip

Ex-police chief, 5 others charged in Capitol riot conspiracy

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich enters US Senate race

