The Associated Press

May 14, 2021, 6:42 PM

Balanced Fund 16329.04 + 2.11 + .18 + 8.08

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2383.77 + .15 – .81 – 3.42

Emerging Markets 457.40 + 2.01 – 2.08 + 3.94

Equity Income Fund 16505.24 + 1.06 – .61 + 15.28

GNMA 783.48 – .11 – .32 – .59

General Municipal Debt 1515.73 + .03 – .09 + 1.38

Gold Fund 417.52 + 2.55 + .37 + 1.93

High Current Yield 2526.84 + .12 – .29 + 2.62

High Yield Municipal 724.97 + .01 + .05 + 3.12

International Fund 2442.40 + 1.64 – 1.44 + 7.78

Science and Technology Fund 5040.41 + 3.49 – 2.45 + 4.39

Short Investment Grade 390.77 + .02 – .02 + .36

Short Municipal 193.12 – .02 – .06 + .17

US Government 718.57 – .09 – .63 – 3.20

