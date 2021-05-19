CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 6:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 16029.00 – .31 + .90 + 6.09

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2379.45 – .29 + .19 – 3.60

Emerging Markets 459.59 – .14 + 2.19 + 4.43

Equity Income Fund 16258.83 – .54 + 1.00 + 13.56

GNMA 783.61 – .05 + .01 – .57

General Municipal Debt 1518.01 + .06 + .13 + 1.54

Gold Fund 429.74 – 1.57 + 5.33 + 4.91

High Current Yield 2516.58 – .45 – .27 + 2.20

High Yield Municipal 726.34 + .06 + .18 + 3.31

International Fund 2429.97 – .93 + 1.48 + 7.23

Science and Technology Fund 4970.61 + .17 + 2.32 + 2.94

Short Investment Grade 390.61 – .06 + .01 + .31

Short Municipal 193.17 – .02 – .01 + .20

US Government 718.10 – .23 – .04 – 3.26

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

GAO envisions greater ROI from audits through new cloud infrastructure

VA accountability office says it's improved, but whistleblowers aren't so sure

Cancel JEDI? No shame to DoD in doing so

Army and minorities less likely to get vaccinated, new military study says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up