Balanced Fund 16029.00 – .31 + .90 + 6.09
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2379.45 – .29 + .19 – 3.60
Emerging Markets 459.59 – .14 + 2.19 + 4.43
Equity Income Fund 16258.83 – .54 + 1.00 + 13.56
GNMA 783.61 – .05 + .01 – .57
General Municipal Debt 1518.01 + .06 + .13 + 1.54
Gold Fund 429.74 – 1.57 + 5.33 + 4.91
High Current Yield 2516.58 – .45 – .27 + 2.20
High Yield Municipal 726.34 + .06 + .18 + 3.31
International Fund 2429.97 – .93 + 1.48 + 7.23
Science and Technology Fund 4970.61 + .17 + 2.32 + 2.94
Short Investment Grade 390.61 – .06 + .01 + .31
Short Municipal 193.17 – .02 – .01 + .20
US Government 718.10 – .23 – .04 – 3.26
