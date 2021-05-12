20 Colleges With the Most Hispanic Students

These universities attract Hispanic students. Colleges tend to strive for a diverse student body, but some institutions do better than…

Colleges tend to strive for a diverse student body, but some institutions do better than others with enrolling certain minority groups. Of the 20 ranked colleges with the highest percentage of Hispanic students in fall 2019, 14 are located in Texas or California, though schools in three other states and Puerto Rico also appear on the list. Considering enrollment data, it may be no surprise that California and Texas, respectively, also have the largest Hispanic populations in the U.S. Colleges with 25% or more full-time Hispanic undergrads are designated by the U.S. Department of Education as Hispanic Serving Institutions. Here are the 20 schools that had the highest percentage of Hispanic, degree-seeking undergraduates in fall 2019, according to data collected by U.S. News in an annual survey.

Dominican University (IL)

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 2,151

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 58%

School rank and category: 10 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)

New Mexico Highlands University

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 1,797

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 58%

School rank and category: 95-124, Regional Universities (West)

University of Texas at San Antonio

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 28,275

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 58%

School rank and category: 298-389, National Universities

Mount Saint Mary’s University (CA)

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 2,227

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 59%

School rank and category: 16 (tie), Regional Universities (West)

University of the Incarnate Word (TX)

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 5,368

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 59%

School rank and category: 272 (tie), National Universities

California State University–Bakersfield

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 9,796

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 60%

School rank and category: 52 (tie), Regional Universities (West)

New Mexico State University

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 11,675

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 63%

School rank and category: 241 (tie), National Universities

California State University–Dominguez Hills

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 15,315

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 66%

School rank and category: 58 (tie), Regional Universities (West)

California State University–San Bernardino

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 18,114

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 66%

School rank and category: 40 (tie), Regional Universities (West)

Florida International University

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 49,004

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 67%

School rank and category: 187 (tie), National Universities

Sul Ross State University (TX)

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 1,849

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 67%

School rank and category: 95-124, Regional Universities (West)

St. Mary’s University of San Antonio

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 2,270

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 68%

School rank and category: 8 (tie), Regional Universities (West)

California State University–Los Angeles

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 22,626

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 70%

School rank and category: 26 (tie), Regional Universities (West)

Texas A&M University–Kingsville

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 6,174

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 73%

School rank and category: 298-389, National Universities

Our Lady of the Lake University (TX)

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 1,368

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 78%

School rank and category: 298-389, National Universities

University of Texas–El Paso

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 21,427

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 85%

School rank and category: 298-389, National Universities

Florida National University–Main Campus

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 3,029

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 87%

School rank and category: 16 (tie), Regional Colleges (South)

University of Texas–Rio Grande Valley

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 24,965

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 92%

School rank and category: 284 (tie), National Universities

Texas A&M International University

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 7,220

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 96%

School rank and category: 58 (tie), Regional Universities (West)

University of Puerto Rico–Arecibo

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 3,545

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 100%

School rank and category: 43 (tie), Regional Colleges (South)

Discover other schools that also enroll a diverse student population, and learn how to research a college’s faculty diversity. For more advice and information on how to select a college, connect with U.S. News Education on Twitter and Facebook.

20 Colleges With the Most Hispanic Students originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/12/21: This slideshow has been updated to reflect ranks and data from the 2021 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings.