Best Job Search Sites

Where should you go to find job postings online? Finding the best job search website can feel overwhelming. There are thousands of sites posting jobs. This list will help you track down the right type of jobs for you and provide tips to improve your chances of being contacted after you apply.

Job seekers apply to hundreds of jobs during their search. To make the most of your time, you’ll want to select the job search website with jobs you are interested in and qualified for. But first, it may help to understand how employers choose where they advertise or promote jobs.

Recruiters and human resources professionals choose where to post their open jobs based on several factors: which sites are easy to use, which ones have produced good results in the past and how much it costs to post job openings. As you can imagine, their choices vary widely based on the types of jobs they are trying to fill.

For job seekers, this means that your favorite job board may not be the preferred job search site for every company. What really matters is which options recruiters use and believe are the most effective in attracting the best new employees. As you look at the list below, keep this in mind and select a couple general job sites and at least one specialty job board.

The best job search websites include:

— Indeed.

— LinkedIn.

— Glassdoor.

— Google for Jobs.

— CareerBuilder.

— Monster.

— U.S. News job search site.

— FlexJobs.

— LinkUp.

— SimplyHired.

— ZipRecruiter.

These sites are well known and offer a good selection of jobs for any job seeker. Almost all these job search sites now offer the ability to search for remote jobs, and many now include salary information.

Indeed

You’ll find almost every type and level of job on Indeed, including remote job opportunities. It also provides an app to access jobs easily from your mobile device. You’ll also want to check out the employer reviews and salary information available.

LinkedIn

The popular networking site also has a job board. Under the jobs tab, type the keyword or job title. You can filter jobs by when it was posted or by experience level. One noteworthy feature allows you to filter your results based on jobs posted by companies where you have contacts or people in your network. You can also search for internships and remote work.

Glassdoor

Known for providing anonymous company reviews, Glassdoor also lists jobs. You also get easy access to company reviews and salary information to help you evaluate the company before you apply.

Google for Jobs

Google for Jobs is a product by Google. It isn’t a job board but a job search engine that compiles listings from many different sources — including other job search engines — in your Google search results. This can be a huge time-saver and may even find jobs from sources you didn’t know about. Users can narrow their search by type of job, location, company type, date posted and more.

CareerBuilder

You’ll find jobs of all levels posted here, and there’s an app that makes it easier to review jobs on the go. CareerBuilder has features such as ” recommended skills” to help assess your qualifications for a job.

Monster

A well-known name in job boards is Monster. It hosts jobs for all experience levels and work styles. It has the expected search functionality but does lack a filter for job salary.

Company Career Pages

Don’t forget to use company career pages. A company will almost always post jobs on its own career page. It costs them nothing to do this. If their site allows you, set alerts to get notified about new jobs. You may also want to follow the company’s social media accounts and monitor updates for news and new jobs.

Specialty or Niche Job Boards

It is common for companies to post job opportunities on specialty or niche job boards to reach candidates with an industry, occupational or geographic specialty. It is worth searching for a site that caters to your area of interest. If you are a veteran, nurse or are looking for a company that welcomes diversity, try asking people you know in your field which job boards they recommend. Some of the examples include:

— Dice, for technical jobs.

— eFinancialCareers, for finance jobs.

— Higheredjobs.com, for jobs from colleges and universities.

— Idealist, for nonprofit work openings.

— USAJobs.gov, for government jobs.

Other Job Search Websites

There are even more places to find posted job opportunities:

— U.S. News’ job search site has easy-to-use filters to help you find the right jobs by location, salary and date posted. You can even set up alerts to receive new jobs by email.

— FlexJobs is a subscription-based site ($14.95 per month) for remote jobs of all levels. Every employer has been carefully vetted to ensure their opportunities are scam-free.

— LinkUp pulls jobs directly from the company career pages of over 50,000 companies, giving you up-to-date jobs.

— SimplyHired aggregates jobs found on company career sites as well as other job boards so when you find one posted here, you will be redirected to the original source of the job posting.

— ZipRecruiter boasts its ease of use. With all types and levels of jobs, it’s just one more site you may want to set up and test. There’s even an app for your phone.

— Craigslist is another option. Employers may choose to post jobs here for anonymity or due to the low cost. Be aware of scams and don’t provide personal information or provide payment to the potential employer.

Tips for Using Job Search Sites

Before you start using these job finding sites, keep these tips in mind so you make the most of your time and effort as you go through the process of applying to jobs.

— Follow the instructions in the job posting. For example, some companies may ask for a cover letter or writing samples. Be sure you provide them.

— Set up job alerts on multiple job sites to get email notifications when new jobs are posted.

— Always revise your resume to make sure it shows how you meet each qualification in the job posting.

— When you see jobs posted online, apply as soon possible. The earlier you apply, the more likely your application is to be reviewed.

— You do not need to meet every requirement to apply. If you match 60% of the what the job posting is looking for, apply.

— Job postings can help you understand popular jobs and what employers are looking for. Use them to gather intelligence about skills needed and where jobs are available.

— Be aware of scams. You should never provide credit card or payment information to get an interview. Some sites may require a subscription or payment for access to jobs, so evaluate the site before you decide to pay.

Final Thoughts About Job Websites

Job boards seem like the natural first step in finding available jobs. However, in some cases, jobs may not get posted or you may miss the notification. When a job becomes open in a company, employees talk and word spreads internally. This results in candidates applying through word of mouth. These referred candidates are more likely to make it to the final interview stage than those who simply apply online.

What can you do to become a referred candidate and boost your chances of getting to the final interview? Invest your time contacting people you know inside companies before you apply. Dedicate more time talking with people in your industry, meeting new people and keeping in touch with past colleagues.

