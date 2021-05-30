CICADAS: Why cicadas sound different | Photos | Cicada tacos on the menu | FAQs about Brood X
AP Top Political News at 10:37 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 30, 2021, 12:00 AM

For Biden, a deeply personal Memorial Day weekend observance

White House gives GOP 1 week to reach deal on infrastructure

Buttigieg urges travelers to respect mask mandates on planes

As pandemic wanes, Florida’s DeSantis seizes national stage

Iowa flap raises fears of politicized local election offices

Defense for some Capitol rioters: election misinformation

GOP blocks Capitol riot probe, displaying loyalty to Trump

Texas GOP’s strict voting bill on the verge of final vote

WH legislative team pursues ‘politics is personal’ strategy

State GOP lawmakers try to limit teaching about race, racism

