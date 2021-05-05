AP Top Political News at 11:44 p.m. EDT

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Unvaccinated need convincing | Concert venue prep to open | DC to fully reopen June 11 | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
The Associated Press

May 5, 2021, 12:00 AM

US backs waiving intellectual property rules on vaccines

Did agents raid home of wrong woman over Jan. 6 riot? Maybe.

Democrats revise voting bill, but Senate obstacles remain

Officials: Army to put civilian in charge of criminal probes

Vigils, rallies mark day of awareness for Indigenous victims

Federal judge strikes down CDC eviction moratorium

Facebook board upholds Trump ban, just not indefinitely

Biden touts $28.6B restaurant relief program, orders tacos

Liz Cheney clings to GOP post as Trump endorses replacement

Blinken takes anti-graft message, old Russia foe to Ukraine

