AP Top Political News at 11:44 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

US backs waiving intellectual property rules on vaccines Did agents raid home of wrong woman over Jan. 6 riot? Maybe.…

US backs waiving intellectual property rules on vaccines Did agents raid home of wrong woman over Jan. 6 riot? Maybe. Democrats revise voting bill, but Senate obstacles remain Officials: Army to put civilian in charge of criminal probes Vigils, rallies mark day of awareness for Indigenous victims Federal judge strikes down CDC eviction moratorium Facebook board upholds Trump ban, just not indefinitely Biden touts $28.6B restaurant relief program, orders tacos Liz Cheney clings to GOP post as Trump endorses replacement Blinken takes anti-graft message, old Russia foe to Ukraine Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.