AP Top Political News at 9:47 p.m. EDT

GOP blocks Capitol riot probe, displaying loyalty to Trump
Biden’s $6T budget: Social spending, taxes on business
Biden budget highlights: Lots of spending, taxing the rich
Pressure for Senate rules change after GOP blocks 1/6 probe
Breyer ‘basically optimistic’ about US despite polarization
Biden marks vaccine progress, thanks troops ahead of holiday
Postal Service looks to raise first-class stamp to 58 cents
Eyeing calendar, Biden to end GOP infrastructure talks soon
Senate OKs Biden nominees to postal board amid mail changes
Senate R&D bill to counter China shelved by GOP opposition
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.