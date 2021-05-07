CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. to end capacity restrictions | DC display honors nurses | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
AP Top Political News at 11:20 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 7, 2021

Biden move to share vaccine designed to spread US influence

Weak jobs report spurs new arguments over big fed spending

Washington Post says US secretly obtained reporters’ records

Former acting Defense chief to testify on Jan. 6 response

4 ex-cops indicted on US civil rights charges in Floyd death

Stefanik’s rise toward leadership job irks conservatives

Justice Dept. rule would aim to crack down on ‘ghost guns’

GOP seeks a candidate that can end its exile in Virginia

White House releases Jan. logs of visitors to Biden, aides

AP Interview: NASA chief big on climate, hedges on moon date

