AP Top Political News at 10:00 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 14, 2021, 12:00 AM

Granholm: Normal service at gas pump likely by late Sunday

Rep. Greene’s combative behavior could spark ethics review

Gaetz associate agrees to cooperate in federal investigation

Let’s face it: Washington adjusts to new mask guidance

Conservative group boasts of secret role in voting laws

In devotion to Trump, House GOP taps Stefanik for a top post

Biden, GOP senators upbeat, plan more infrastructure talks

Biden meets DACA recipients in immigration overhaul push

House to vote soon on bills to protect Capitol after Jan. 6

US calls reports of migrant children in buses ‘unacceptable’

