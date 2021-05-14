AP Top Political News at 10:00 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Granholm: Normal service at gas pump likely by late Sunday Rep. Greene’s combative behavior could spark ethics review Gaetz associate…

Granholm: Normal service at gas pump likely by late Sunday Rep. Greene’s combative behavior could spark ethics review Gaetz associate agrees to cooperate in federal investigation Let’s face it: Washington adjusts to new mask guidance Conservative group boasts of secret role in voting laws In devotion to Trump, House GOP taps Stefanik for a top post Biden, GOP senators upbeat, plan more infrastructure talks Biden meets DACA recipients in immigration overhaul push House to vote soon on bills to protect Capitol after Jan. 6 US calls reports of migrant children in buses ‘unacceptable’ Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.