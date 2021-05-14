AP Top Political News at 10:00 p.m. EDT

Granholm: Normal service at gas pump likely by late Sunday
Rep. Greene’s combative behavior could spark ethics review
Gaetz associate agrees to cooperate in federal investigation
Let’s face it: Washington adjusts to new mask guidance
Conservative group boasts of secret role in voting laws
In devotion to Trump, House GOP taps Stefanik for a top post
Biden, GOP senators upbeat, plan more infrastructure talks
Biden meets DACA recipients in immigration overhaul push
House to vote soon on bills to protect Capitol after Jan. 6
US calls reports of migrant children in buses ‘unacceptable’
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.