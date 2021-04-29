Balanced Fund 16201.69 + .33 + 1.23 + 7.23
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2398.95 + .32 + .09 – 2.81
Emerging Markets 472.81 + .20 + 2.47 + 7.44
Equity Income Fund 16237.28 + .74 + 1.73 + 13.40
GNMA 785.29 – .06 – .23 – .36
General Municipal Debt 1513.49 – .10 – .10 + 1.23
Gold Fund 390.92 – 1.38 – 3.24 – 4.56
High Current Yield 2523.84 – .02 + .22 + 2.50
High Yield Municipal 721.93 – .10 – .06 + 2.69
International Fund 2459.02 + .14 + 1.43 + 8.51
Science and Technology Fund 5381.78 – .01 + 2.42 + 11.46
Short Investment Grade 390.33 – .01 + .24
Short Municipal 193.15 – .05 – .06 + .19
US Government – 3.16
-0-
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.