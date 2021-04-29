Balanced Fund 16201.69 + .33 + 1.23 + 7.23 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2398.95 + .32 + .09 – 2.81 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16201.69 + .33 + 1.23 + 7.23

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2398.95 + .32 + .09 – 2.81

Emerging Markets 472.81 + .20 + 2.47 + 7.44

Equity Income Fund 16237.28 + .74 + 1.73 + 13.40

GNMA 785.29 – .06 – .23 – .36

General Municipal Debt 1513.49 – .10 – .10 + 1.23

Gold Fund 390.92 – 1.38 – 3.24 – 4.56

High Current Yield 2523.84 – .02 + .22 + 2.50

High Yield Municipal 721.93 – .10 – .06 + 2.69

International Fund 2459.02 + .14 + 1.43 + 8.51

Science and Technology Fund 5381.78 – .01 + 2.42 + 11.46

Short Investment Grade 390.33 – .01 + .24

Short Municipal 193.15 – .05 – .06 + .19

US Government – 3.16

-0-

