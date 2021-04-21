CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Biden to push shots for all | New vaccine advisor for Prince George's Co. | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

April 21, 2021, 6:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 16381.49 + .66 + .65 + 8.42

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2404.38 – .31 + .04 – 2.59

Emerging Markets 460.30 + .80 + .70 + 4.59

Equity Income Fund 16021.22 + .77 + 1.18 + 11.90

GNMA 787.68 + .03 + .07 – .06

General Municipal Debt 1514.45 + .01 + .30 + 1.30

Gold Fund 395.87 + 1.88 + 6.43 – 3.36

High Current Yield 2514.40 – .05 – .08 + 2.11

High Yield Municipal 724.04 – .03 + .32 + 2.99

International Fund 2454.70 + .76 + .37 + 8.32

Science and Technology Fund 5362.67 + .99 – .19 + 11.06

Short Investment Grade 389.01 + .01 + .07 – .10

Short Municipal 193.06 – .02 + .03 + .14

US Government – 2.19

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Defense Health Program facing $1.8B budget shortfall for 2021

DeJoy expects feedback, but also consensus, from USPS nominees on 10-year plan

3 takeaways from FITARA 11 scorecard hearing

Space Force wants to reorganize some offices as it continues setting up

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up