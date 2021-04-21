Balanced Fund 16381.49 + .66 + .65 + 8.42 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2404.38 – .31 + .04 – 2.59 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16381.49 + .66 + .65 + 8.42

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2404.38 – .31 + .04 – 2.59

Emerging Markets 460.30 + .80 + .70 + 4.59

Equity Income Fund 16021.22 + .77 + 1.18 + 11.90

GNMA 787.68 + .03 + .07 – .06

General Municipal Debt 1514.45 + .01 + .30 + 1.30

Gold Fund 395.87 + 1.88 + 6.43 – 3.36

High Current Yield 2514.40 – .05 – .08 + 2.11

High Yield Municipal 724.04 – .03 + .32 + 2.99

International Fund 2454.70 + .76 + .37 + 8.32

Science and Technology Fund 5362.67 + .99 – .19 + 11.06

Short Investment Grade 389.01 + .01 + .07 – .10

Short Municipal 193.06 – .02 + .03 + .14

US Government – 2.19

