Balanced Fund 16287.24 + .19 + .73 + 7.80 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2399.70 + .09 + .07 – 2.78 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16287.24 + .19 + .73 + 7.80

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2399.70 + .09 + .07 – 2.78

Emerging Markets 454.65 + .51 – 1.56 + 3.31

Equity Income Fund 15798.22 – .22 + .41 + 10.34

GNMA 787.08 + .12 + .03 – .13

General Municipal Debt 1507.80 + .12 + .55 + .85

Gold Fund 372.83 + 1.40 + 1.00 – 8.98

High Current Yield 2515.36 – .03 + .10 + 2.15

High Yield Municipal 719.81 + .01 + .49 + 2.38

International Fund 2438.94 + .56 + .58 + 7.62

Science and Technology Fund 5475.77 + 1.61 + 2.80 + 13.40

Short Investment Grade 388.70 + .02 + .05 – .18

Short Municipal 192.88 + .01 + .07 + .05

US Government 724.23 + .21 + .14 – 2.44

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.