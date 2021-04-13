Countries With the Best Public Health Care Systems

Western Europe Excels at Health Care As the world enters its second year of the coronavirus pandemic, having a strong…

Western Europe Excels at Health Care

As the world enters its second year of the coronavirus pandemic, having a strong public health care system is as important as ever.

Developed countries use various approaches to provide universal coverage. Some rely on the government, as in a single-payer approach. Other nations depend on private insurers and a third group of countries, such as the United States, have a mixture of both.

Having a well-developed public health system is one of nine attributes used to develop the Quality of Life sub-ranking in the 2021 Best Countries report. The survey is based on a study that surveyed more than 17,000 global citizens from four regions to assess perceptions of 78 countries on 76 different metrics.

Here are the 10 countries viewed to have the most well-developed public health care systems. The U.S. ranks No. 22, falling seven spots on the list compared to 2020.

10. Japan

Quality of Life Rank: 13

Best Countries Overall Rank: 2

9. Finland

Quality of Life Rank: 8

Best Countries Overall Rank: 18

8. United Kingdom

Quality of Life Rank: 14

Best Countries Overall Rank: 8

7. Norway

Quality of Life Rank: 4

Best Countries Overall Rank: 13

6. Netherlands

Quality of Life Rank: 7

Best Countries Overall Rank: 10

5. Switzerland

Quality of Life Rank: 5

Best Countries Overall Rank: 4

4. Canada

Quality of Life Rank: 1

Best Countries Overall Rank: 1

3. Denmark

Quality of Life Rank: 2

Best Countries Overall Rank: 12

2. Germany

Quality of Life Rank: 9

Best Countries Overall Rank: 3

1. Sweden

Quality of Life Rank: 3

Best Countries Overall Rank: 9

