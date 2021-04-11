AP Top Political News at 11:51 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics Fed’s Powell sees…

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics Fed’s Powell sees US boom ahead, with COVID still a risk Pentagon chief declares ‘ironclad’ US commitment to Israel Biden sees `win’ for US in electric vehicle battery deal Some GOP-led states target abortions done through medication ‘Clear the Capitol,’ Pence pleaded, timeline of riot shows In GOP strongholds, a big push on ‘culture war’ legislation Ramsey Clark, attorney general under Johnson, dies at 93 CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.