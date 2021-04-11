CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | More states could see surge like Michigan | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top Political News at 11:51 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 11, 2021, 12:00 AM

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

Fed’s Powell sees US boom ahead, with COVID still a risk

Pentagon chief declares ‘ironclad’ US commitment to Israel

Biden sees `win’ for US in electric vehicle battery deal

Some GOP-led states target abortions done through medication

‘Clear the Capitol,’ Pence pleaded, timeline of riot shows

In GOP strongholds, a big push on ‘culture war’ legislation

Ramsey Clark, attorney general under Johnson, dies at 93

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

Latest News

