AP Top Political News at 11:31 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 17, 2021, 12:00 AM

On foreign policy decisions, Biden faces drag of pragmatism

Republicans talk unity in Georgia but censure Kemp, others

US orders diplomats to leave Chad as rebels near capital

As voting fight moves westward, accusations of racism follow

As Biden improves with vets, Afghanistan plan a plus to some

SolarWinds hacking campaign puts Microsoft in the hot seat

Fore! Biden plays golf for the first time as president

Biden’s appeals for action on guns, policing face reality

Oath Keeper is 1st suspect to plead guilty in Capitol riot

After outcry, Biden plans to lift refugee cap in May

