AP Top Political News at 11:31 p.m. EDT

On foreign policy decisions, Biden faces drag of pragmatism
Republicans talk unity in Georgia but censure Kemp, others
US orders diplomats to leave Chad as rebels near capital
As voting fight moves westward, accusations of racism follow
As Biden improves with vets, Afghanistan plan a plus to some
SolarWinds hacking campaign puts Microsoft in the hot seat
Fore! Biden plays golf for the first time as president
Biden’s appeals for action on guns, policing face reality
Oath Keeper is 1st suspect to plead guilty in Capitol riot
After outcry, Biden plans to lift refugee cap in May
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.