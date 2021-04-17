AP Top Political News at 11:31 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

On foreign policy decisions, Biden faces drag of pragmatism Republicans talk unity in Georgia but censure Kemp, others US orders…

On foreign policy decisions, Biden faces drag of pragmatism Republicans talk unity in Georgia but censure Kemp, others US orders diplomats to leave Chad as rebels near capital As voting fight moves westward, accusations of racism follow As Biden improves with vets, Afghanistan plan a plus to some SolarWinds hacking campaign puts Microsoft in the hot seat Fore! Biden plays golf for the first time as president Biden’s appeals for action on guns, policing face reality Oath Keeper is 1st suspect to plead guilty in Capitol riot After outcry, Biden plans to lift refugee cap in May Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.