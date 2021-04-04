CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Hospitalizations rising among young people | Expert dismisses 'vaccine passport' worries | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 4:01 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 4, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New to DC, Buttigieg looks to build bridges with Biden plan

Capitol attack raises questions of security vs public access

US shuts once-secret Guantanamo prison unit, moves prisoners

Gaetz sex probe suddenly threatens a speedy Washington rise

Aiming big, Biden is looking to restore faith in government

Deadly breach could delay decisions about Capitol fencing

Georgia governor vows a fight after MLB yanks All-Star Game

Pressure mounts on corporations to denounce GOP voting bills

Vaccine passports are latest flash point in COVID politics

AP-NORC poll: Majority in US back easier voter registration

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

As C2E gets going, DIA sets its strategy for more cloud services

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up