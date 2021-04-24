CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 6:00 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 24, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chocolate chip diplomacy: Biden courts Congress with gusto

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved

From scarcity to abundance: US faces calls to share vaccines

Biden recognizes atrocities against Armenians as genocide

Awaiting census count, California ponders slow growth future

Summit catapults world ahead in crucial year to curb warming

1 verdict, then 6 police killings across America in 24 hours

Dispute over Russian pipeline tests Biden’s Europe outreach

After COVID relief bill, progressives look for next big win

Feds fund mental health crisis teams to stand in for police

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

New court ruling puts future of DoD's multibillion dollar JEDI Cloud contract in serious doubt

Warner says Senate committee working on bill to require mandatory reporting for cyber threats

Here's how federal employees can use the new emergency paid leave program

Biden pushes bigger budget for IRS to collect $700B in taxes owed

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up