8 Latest Reddit Stocks Trending in April

WallStreetBets posters are buzzing about these eight Reddit stocks.

The 9.7 million members of the WallStreetBets community on Reddit have collectively brought Wall Street to its knees in 2021. WallStreetBets has repeatedly leveraged the power of the stock and options markets to produce large spikes, or short squeezes, in heavily shorted stocks. The community represents total Wall Street counterculture, and its targeted buying campaigns have triggered massive hedge fund losses, forced Robinhood and other brokers to temporarily restrict trading in certain stocks and even provoked a congressional hearing. Here are eight stocks getting the most WallStreetBets buzz in April, according to Swaggy Stocks.

Tesla (ticker: TSLA)

Electric vehicle maker Tesla’s shares caught fire during an EV market frenzy in 2020, but the WallStreetBets community seems to believe the stock still has more room to run. Tesla shares have cooled off in 2021 after gaining more than 700% in 2020. Tesla reported an impressive 46% fourth-quarter revenue growth. However, critics point out that the company is not profitable without relying on regulatory credit sales, which analysts say will drop to zero in coming years. TSLA stock has been getting the most comment volume of any stock on WallStreetBets heading into April.

Academy Sports & Outdoors (ASO)

Academy Sports & Outdoors is one of the newest stocks to catch the attention of the WallStreetBets crowd. GameStop and AMC are well off their 2021 highs, but Academy shares entered April trading at their highest price since the company’s October IPO. In March, Academy reported record fourth-quarter earnings, including 16.1% same-store sales growth and 60.7% online sales growth. Revenue was up 16.6% in the fourth quarter to $1.6 billion. About 15% of ASO stock’s float is held short, and WallStreetBets traders may see the recent move to new highs as the beginning of another retail-fueled short squeeze.

GameStop (GME)

Of all the 2021 WallStreetBets stocks, the whirlwind surrounding struggling brick-and-mortar video game retailer GameStop has been the wildest. Even before the health crisis, GameStop reported negative revenue growth and huge losses in 2019. The stock entered 2020 trading at under $20 per share and was understandably the most heavily shorted stock in the entire market relative to its float, according to S3 Partners. However, WallStreetBets helped trigger a massive short squeeze that sent the stock skyrocketing as high as $483. The GameStop media frenzy has since died down, but GME stock is still up more than 900% year to date.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Data analytics company Palantir went public at an initial public offering price of $10 back in September 2020. Like many other recent tech IPOs, Palantir is generating impressive growth but struggling with profitability. The company reported 40% revenue growth and a $148 million net loss in the fourth quarter. Palantir shares are also already pricing in significant future growth, trading at 39 times sales. In January, WallStreetBets helped drive PLTR stock as high as $45, but it has since pulled back down to around $23. However, WallStreetBets posters are still buzzing about the stock heading into the second quarter.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC)

The social distancing environment completely shut down AMC’s movie theater business in 2020, and the company was teetering on the brink of financial insolvency in early 2021. However, WallStreetBets got the hashtag #saveAMC trending on Twitter, TikTok and other social media platforms, and the stock’s soaring share price created an opportunity for AMC to raise the funding it needed to avoid bankruptcy — at least for now. Despite a $4.6 billion net loss in 2020, a 330% increase in share count in the past year and roughly $12 billion in debt, WallStreetBets still likes AMC stock.

Apple (AAPL)

Blue chip tech stock Apple is proof that WallStreetBets is more than just memes, “stonks” and YOLO. Apple generated $57.4 billion in net income in 2020 and grew its revenue by 5.5% to $274.5 billion. After gaining 80.4% in 2020, Apple shares have pulled back by around 2% year to date. However, recent WallStreetBets mentions suggest retail traders see the Apple pullback as a buying opportunity. Investors shouldn’t expect much of a short squeeze out of the $2 trillion tech behemoth, but they should certainly expect more aggressive share buybacks and unmatched free cash flow in 2021.

NIO (NIO)

Chinese EV maker NIO rode the EV stock buying frenzy to an incredible 1,100% gain in 2020. The company reported 108% revenue growth last year, and investors are understandably excited about the long-term potential of the Chinese market. NIO reported 20,000 vehicle deliveries in the first quarter of 2021, up 423% from depressed 2020 levels. However, NIO stock trades at nearly 25 times sales, suggesting a huge degree of future growth in a highly competitive market is already priced into the stock. WallStreetBets may believe the underlying company will eventually grow into NIO stock’s $63 billion market capitalization.

Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

Corsair Gaming provides headsets, mice, keyboards and other high-end tech gear for professional and amateur gamers. The company went public at $17 per share back in September, but its 55% net revenue growth in 2020 helped drive the stock as high as $51 in December. Unlike many other high-growth tech IPOs, Corsair is actually turning a profit, reporting $103.2 million in net income in 2020. The stock is still trading at nearly double its IPO price, but WallStreetBets posters may see the recent pullback as a buying opportunity given the surge in popularity of video gaming and streaming.

8 Latest Reddit Stocks Trending in April originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/06/21: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.