Nominados a los Oscar 2021: Las mujeres rompen un récord

(CNN) — — Las nominaciones para la edición número 93 de los Premios Oscar se anunciaron el lunes por la mañana y a las mujeres les fue bien.

Setenta mujeres recibieron un total de 76 nominaciones, según la Academia, un récord.

Las estrellas Nick Jonas y Priyanka Chopra Jonas, que son marido y mujer, anunciaron las nominaciones en vivo desde Londres.

La ceremonia de este año se retrasó debido a la pandemia y se emitirá el domingo 25 de abril en ABC.

Mejor Película

«The Father»

«Judas and the Black Messiah»

«Mank»

«Minari»

«Nomadland»

«Promising Young Woman»

«Sound of Metal»

«The Trial of the Chicago 7″

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Maria Bakalova, «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»

Glenn Close, «Hillbilly Elegy»

Olivia Colman, «The Father»

Amanda Seyfried, «Mank»

Youn Yuh-jung, «Minari»

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Sacha Baron Cohen, «The Trial of the Chicago 7»

Daniel Kaluuya, «Judas and the Black Messiah»

Leslie Odom Jr., «One Night in Miami»

Paul Raci, «Sound of Metal»

Lakeith Stanfield, «Judas and the Black Messiah»

Película Extranjera

«Another Round» – Denmark

«Better Days» – Hong Kong

«Collective» – Romania

«The Man Who Sold His Skin» – Tunisia

Qu Vadis, Aida? – Bosnia and Herzegovina

Mejor Documental Corto

«Colette»

«A Concerto Is a Conversation»

«Do Not Split»

«Hunger Ward»

«A Love Song For Latasha»

Mejor Documental

«Collective»

«Crip Camp»

«The Mole Agent»

«My Octopus Teacher»

«Time»

Mejor Canción Original

«Fight For You» de «Judas and the Black Messiah»

«Hear My Voice» de «The Trial of the Chicago 7»

«Husavik» de «Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga»

«lo Sì (Seen)» de «The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)»

«Speak Now» de»One Night in Miami…»

Mejor Película Animada

«Onward»

«Over the Moon»

«A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon»

«Soul»

«Wolfwalkers»