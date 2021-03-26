Balanced Fund 16066.44 + 1.66 + 3.30 + 6.34 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2360.70 – .84 + .70 – 4.36 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16066.44 + 1.66 + 3.30 + 6.34

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2360.70 – .84 + .70 – 4.36

Emerging Markets 452.38 + 2.27 – 1.66 + 2.79

Equity Income Fund 15588.79 + 1.62 + 1.67 + 8.88

GNMA 784.39 – .17 + .21 – .47

General Municipal Debt 1496.01 + .04 + .37 + .06

Gold Fund 355.87 + 2.18 – 6.06 – 13.12

High Current Yield 2488.77 – .04 + .50 + 1.07

High Yield Municipal 714.10 + .08 + .75 + 1.57

International Fund 2386.00 + 1.37 + 1.14 + 5.29

Science and Technology Fund 5129.28 + 3.16 + 1.01 + 6.23

Short Investment Grade 388.13 – .01 – .30 – .32

Short Municipal 192.61 – .02 – .02 – .09

US Government 722.29 – .07 + .92 – 2.70

