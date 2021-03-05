Balanced Fund 15628.33 + 2.53 + 1.98 + 3.44 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2348.12 – .82 – 1.77 – 4.87 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15628.33 + 2.53 + 1.98 + 3.44

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2348.12 – .82 – 1.77 – 4.87

Emerging Markets 460.76 + .70 + .51 + 4.70

Equity Income Fund 14993.12 + 2.14 + 2.32 + 4.72

GNMA 786.01 + .02 + .01 – .27

General Municipal Debt 1490.60 + .10 + .34 – .30

Gold Fund 358.13 + 1.86 + 1.68 – 12.57

High Current Yield 2485.64 – .14 – .13 + .94

High Yield Municipal 708.23 + .05 + .25 + .74

International Fund 2313.35 + .69 + .52 + 2.08

Science and Technology Fund 4940.62 + 1.82 – 3.37 + 2.32

Short Investment Grade 389.75 – .01 – .04 + .09

Short Municipal 192.74 + .02 + .07 – .02

US Government 719.01 – .37 – 1.03 – 3.14

