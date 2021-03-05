CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC urges all adults to preregister for vaccine | Va. in-person graduation plans | Loudoun Co. schools update | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 6:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 15628.33 + 2.53 + 1.98 + 3.44

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2348.12 – .82 – 1.77 – 4.87

Emerging Markets 460.76 + .70 + .51 + 4.70

Equity Income Fund 14993.12 + 2.14 + 2.32 + 4.72

GNMA 786.01 + .02 + .01 – .27

General Municipal Debt 1490.60 + .10 + .34 – .30

Gold Fund 358.13 + 1.86 + 1.68 – 12.57

High Current Yield 2485.64 – .14 – .13 + .94

High Yield Municipal 708.23 + .05 + .25 + .74

International Fund 2313.35 + .69 + .52 + 2.08

Science and Technology Fund 4940.62 + 1.82 – 3.37 + 2.32

Short Investment Grade 389.75 – .01 – .04 + .09

Short Municipal 192.74 + .02 + .07 – .02

US Government 719.01 – .37 – 1.03 – 3.14

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Some agencies moving faster than others to roll back Trump workforce orders

IRS pushes filing season deadline to May 17 as it rolls out expanded pandemic benefits

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Army upgrading networks in hopes of creating a super weapons system in the future

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up