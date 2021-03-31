How to Write a Goodbye Email to Co-Workers

Are you getting ready to leave your current job and start the next chapter of your career? There are so…

Are you getting ready to leave your current job and start the next chapter of your career? There are so many things to take care of in your final two weeks, you may wonder if it’s really necessary to write a goodbye email to your co-workers. After all, the company has announced your departure and you’re ready to move on.

While writing a farewell email to co-workers might seem like a small detail that can be skipped over, it’s a common practice and shows professional etiquette. Writing a goodbye letter to co-workers is a way to leave the company on a high note, even if you didn’t have the most positive experience overall. It’s also a good way to continue to strengthen your professional network. You never know how you and a former co-worker might be able to help each other out in the future.

If you’re writing a farewell email to co-workers, here’s what to include in it, when to send it and who should receive it, as well as a sample email to inspire your own.

What to Include in a Goodbye Email

When writing your email draft, keep it short and sweet. You will want to use the appropriate tone of the industry you work in when crafting your email. You can include details such as:

— Your last day of work.

— Any virtual send-off party plans.

— Your future plans after leaving (new position, career change, etc.).

— Your contact details that you want to share (personal email, LinkedIn profile, phone number).

— Expressions of appreciation.

When to Send a Goodbye Email

Send a company email a day or two before your last day. Since everyone already knows you are leaving, there is no need to send it earlier than that. While you could wait until your last day to email your co-workers, sending it a day or two in advance gives co-workers time to make plans if you’re having a send-off party and this is the first time you’re announcing those plans.

Who Should Receive Your Goodbye Email

You may consider writing a few different types of emails depending on your professional relationships. You could send an email to teammates as well as personalized emails to other co-workers with whom you formed a close bond. You could include a funny memory or project that you bonded over. You can also write a separate goodbye email to your immediate boss and any other superiors.

If you work at a small company, it may also be appropriate to send an email to everyone in the company. However, if you work at a very large organization, don’t feel that you have to write a goodbye email to the entire organization. It is sufficient to write your immediate department, your boss and any other close co-workers. We recommend making a list of specific co-workers outside of your team or department that you want to email so that no one slips through the cracks. You may determine that you would like to write a handwritten letter to some of them instead of an email.

Sample Farewell Email

You could email your department something like this:

Hi team,

As you probably know, my last day at COMPANY NAME is DATE.

I will be starting a new position as POSITION NAME at NEW COMPANY and am looking forward to what this new chapter in my career will bring.

I have truly enjoyed getting to know you and working on solving tough problems day after day together. Thank you for making working in our department memorable and fun. I have really appreciated the professionalism of the department and I will strive to emulate those qualities in my next position. I hope you can join us for my virtual sendoff on EVENT DETAILS.

While we won’t see each other every day anymore, I would love to stay in touch. Here are my contact details: CONTACT INFO. If I can help you in any way, please let me know.

All the best,

YOUR NAME

When writing your farewell email, remember that this will be most people’s last memory of you, so keep things positive. Don’t go into any negative reasons you are leaving the company or use this opportunity to speak badly about any of your co-workers or superiors. You don’t want anything that you have written to come back to hurt you in the future; it’s not worth it to come across in an unprofessional manner on your last days. Ask a family member or close friend to read it and provide feedback if you are unsure of how your email comes across.

Writing a goodbye email to your co-workers can seem difficult, but your co-workers will appreciate that you took the time to write them properly. Also, it may be the beginning of a great networking friendship outside of your department.

