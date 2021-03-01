CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
March 1, 2021

Democratic voting bill would make biggest changes in decades

China said to speed up move to more survivable nuclear force

Trump calls for GOP unity, repeats lies about election loss

AP FACT CHECK: Trump clings to his core election falsehoods

Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief

Supreme Court could put new limits on voting rights lawsuits

US still open to Iran nuclear talks after Iran’s rejection

US is ‘gravely concerned’ by reports of abuses in Ethiopia

Republicans test history in vote against pandemic relief

J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine

