AP Top Political News at 10:45 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

US: Putin approved operations to help Trump against Biden Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities White House sets low…

US: Putin approved operations to help Trump against Biden Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities White House sets low expectations for China talks in Alaska In Pennsylvania, Biden showcases aid to small businesses McConnell vows ‘scorched earth’ if Senate ends filibuster Once tortured in Iranian jail, ex-Marine fights spy claims Army under fire from Congress over Fort Hood response Battling bigness: Congress eyes action against monopolies Advocates seek Biden push on gun bills, but prospects iffy Biden to hold first formal news conference next week Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.