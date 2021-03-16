CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top Political News at 10:45 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 16, 2021, 12:00 AM

US: Putin approved operations to help Trump against Biden

Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities

White House sets low expectations for China talks in Alaska

In Pennsylvania, Biden showcases aid to small businesses

McConnell vows ‘scorched earth’ if Senate ends filibuster

Once tortured in Iranian jail, ex-Marine fights spy claims

Army under fire from Congress over Fort Hood response

Battling bigness: Congress eyes action against monopolies

Advocates seek Biden push on gun bills, but prospects iffy

Biden to hold first formal news conference next week

Latest News

