The 18 Most Instagram-worthy Best Hotels

In today’s social media-dominated culture, a pretty place is no longer something to simply behold, but something to Instagram. While some may perceive this trend to virtually share everything as unhealthy, seeking out and capturing beautiful surroundings — including personal travel experiences — is in our nature. This desire to immerse ourselves in stunning settings doesn’t end at destinations; hotels, with their various designs and eye-catching addresses, have also become an integral experience for travelers. With that in mind, U.S. News selected the most Instagram-worthy hotels out of the thousands of properties that comprise our 2021 Best Hotels rankings. From stylish boutiques to palatial resorts, these hotels boast one-of-a-kind settings, interiors and amenities. (Note: Some of the following properties may be currently closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Others may have new policies in place, including capacity restrictions and temporary closures of some hotel facilities. Check with the official hotel website, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of State and local tourism boards before traveling.)

Fogo Island Inn: Joe Batt’s Arm, Newfoundland

Fogo Island Inn‘s unconventional architecture and remote location on Fogo Island make for a truly memorable vacation. The inn’s unique design is a contemporary spin on traditional Newfoundland outports. The property’s steel stilts, which resemble those typically seen at regional ports, are able to support the inn atop the uneven, rocky surface of the island’s wild coastline. Every room offers ocean views through soundproof windows that only let in the distant sound of waves crashing. For more stunning vistas, grab a bite to eat in the Dining Room. Depending on the time of year, you may catch glimpses of floating icebergs or whales breaching. Or, take a dip in the rooftop hot tubs, where you’ll no doubt enjoy a truly breathtaking sunset.

Enchantment Resort: Sedona, Arizona

There is no place more luxurious to behold Sedona‘s iconic red rocks than Enchantment Resort. This property is perfectly situated on the edge of Boynton Canyon’s stunning walls, meaning you’ll be greeted with awe-inspiring views of Sedona’s surroundings just about everywhere you go. The best places to admire the red rocks are at the pool and the dining areas, especially the outdoor fire pit. Rooms here aren’t too shabby, either: Each accommodation is outfitted with a balcony, while select suites also boast adobe fireplaces and private plunge pools.

Jade Mountain: St. Lucia

As far as Instagrammable hotels go, you’d be hard-pressed to find any property in the Caribbean that is as unforgettable as Jade Mountain. The hotel achieves this thanks to its incredible location and uniquely designed rooms that attract honeymooners in droves. The suites — which the property calls “sanctuaries” — all measure more than 1,000 square feet and feature open fourth walls that provide panoramic views of the nearby Pitons and the Caribbean Sea. In addition to outdoor lounge areas, select accommodations also boast their own private infinity pools. If you do manage to pull yourself away from your suite, know that you’ll find equally scenic rooftop dining venues, as well as a spa.

Le Sirenuse: Positano, Italy

Even if Le Sirenuse didn’t boast a perfect location in Positano‘s village, it would still manage to stand out because of its impeccable Italian style. The design of one of Italy’s Best Hotels is all thanks to Franco Sersale, one of four siblings who turned their family’s summer home into the hotel it is today. Throughout the property, you’ll find plenty of eye-catching architectural and design elements, including arched entryways and windows, patterned tile floors, iron balconies, columns wrapped in floral vines, colorful facades, mosaic murals and tables, antique art and more.

Amangiri: Canyon Point, Utah

One of the most exclusive properties in the American Southwest, Amangiri is paradise for those looking to escape to the desert in style. Amangiri enjoys a remote location in the middle of Canyon Point, with the closest international airport a state away. Though the resort is no doubt a challenge to reach, it’s surrounded by 600 acres of stunning desert landscapes. The resort’s architecture plays off of its setting, offering contemporary suites dressed in the colors of the desert and primarily constructed in stone and concrete. Each suite comes equipped with a private terrace and a fireplace, while upgraded categories feature more creature comforts, such as private outdoor pools and lounges.

The Inn of The Five Graces: Santa Fe, New Mexico

Sitting pretty in downtown Santa Fe, The Inn of the Five Graces is a kaleidoscope of color. Everything from its textile-covered furniture to its mosaic bathrooms to its exposed-beam ceilings is a feast for the eyes. The inn borrows design inspiration from an interesting mixture of sources, including the state’s own Hispanic culture and Asia (the hotel is outfitted with antiques from the Silk Road). During your stay, take time to admire the intricately carved wooden finishes and adobe fireplace at the on-site restaurant or unwind in the Spanish-style courtyard, complete with plenty of flora and a bubbling fountain.

The Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Venice: Venice, Italy

The Gritti Palace is so grand, it’s almost hard to believe that it is a hotel. But that is all the more reason why you should splurge on this old-world wonder. The palace dates back to 1475 and looks nearly untouched by time. Now a Marriott outpost, it boasts a handful of original features, including wooden ceilings and handmade, 18th-century wall lamps. Aside from its opulent interior, The Gritti Palace stands out for its location along Venice‘s Grand Canal. The Gritti Terrace and Riva Lounge — two on-site restaurants that overlook the water and boast incredible views of the Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute — are some of the most grammable spots at the hotel.

Hotel Alfonso XIII, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Seville: Seville, Spain

This Luxury Collection property boasts distinct Spanish architecture. Hotel Alfonso XIII was built in the regional Mudéjar style, which features a mix of Arabic and Spanish influences seen in other prominent Seville attractions, such as the Plaza de América and the Plaza de España. Guests can marvel at interiors literally fit for a king (several European royals have stayed here); mosaic murals, stone entryways, patterned marble floors, intricately carved exposed-beam ceilings and antique furnishings abound. The property’s jewel is the inner courtyard, which houses plenty of seating, a stone fountain and the best views of the property’s many architectural assets.

Katikies Hotel: Santorini, Greece

This five-star property offers everything you’d want in a trip to photogenic Santorini. Katikies Hotel is housed in one of the many stark white, stone buildings that cascade down the hillsides of Oia, affording incredible views of the caldera and the Aegean Sea. Rooms are no different, each sporting the island’s signature style: all-white interiors with pops of blue. Upgrade to a suite for your own private, sky-high balcony. Some suites also offer private outdoor Jacuzzis or plunge pools. After a restful night’s sleep, venture outside your luxurious digs to take a dip in the hotel’s rooftop pool and feel like you’re floating in the sky.

Be Tulum: Tulum, Mexico

Ideally located on the beach, Be Tulum is what happens when you transform a beach shack into a luxurious boutique hotel. The Tulum property’s decor is a nod to nature, as it features striking stonework, rustic hardwood furnishings and floors, and wicker and leather accents. Plus, each room offers direct access to lush vegetation from a private balcony or terrace, some of which come equipped with pools. Embrace the hotel’s barefoot spirit and sit in the sand at the on-site restaurant, grab a beach bed by the water or participate in a yoga or meditation class above the jungle at the spa’s treetop yoga studio.

Clayoquot Wilderness Resort: Tofino, British Columbia

This Relais & Châteaux property is located on Vancouver Island and boasts an address so remote, it can only be reached by seaplane or boat. While the journey to Clayoquot Wilderness Resort will no doubt be an adventure, you’ll be rewarded with a dramatic setting, as much of the surrounding Clayoquot Sound remains untouched. The resort’s 25 glamping tents, common areas and facilities are placed right at the foot of this incredible scenery, which encompasses the jungle and forested mountains. And in true glamping fashion, the accommodations could easily double as five-star hotel rooms thanks to offering basics like king-sized beds, hardwood floors and private bathrooms, plus luxurious extras, such as private outdoor cedar showers, cast-iron stoves and private decks.

Ashford Castle: Cong, Ireland

If spending a night in a castle is on your bucket list, make sure you book a stay here. Not only does the hotel occupy the grounds of an 800-year-old castle, but it was also once owned by the Guinness family. Since their ownership, Ashford Castle has been bought and restored several times, resulting in the five-star hotel it is today. Aside from modern additions, such as a cinema and a spa, the hotel’s elegant, old-world interiors remain intact throughout. While visiting, immerse yourself in the property’s evergreen surroundings, take a dip in the pool — which boasts an incredible tree of life mural — or mosey on down to the underground wine cellars.

Saguaro Palm Springs: Palm Springs, California

Travelers looking for a hotel that is quintessentially Palm Springs won’t be disappointed with the colorful Saguaro Palm Springs. With its chic, bright decor, the hotel exudes a certain type of retro kitsch specific to Palm Springs. But the property is also careful not to forget the needs of its modern guests. Contemporary offerings, such as a pool bar, alfresco dining spaces and loaner cruiser bikes, keep this place trendy. Rooms are equally vibrant, often boasting the same spectrum of colors as the hotel’s rainbow-hued exterior. The best place to behold the hotel’s scenery is at the pool, where you’ll find the property’s colors come together amid the backdrop of the region’s stately mountains.

Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort: San José del Cabo, Mexico

Located less than 13 miles northeast of Cabo San Lucas, Las Ventanas al Paraíso provides a scenic respite complete with a mesmerizing oceanfront setting and soothing, natural interiors. While hanging your hat at this Rosewood outpost, capture memories at the oceanfront infinity pool or float around the lazy river, where a colorful dragon greets you on your way out. Dine at Arbol, where you’ll find a plethora of sculpted wooden trees adorned with candlelit lanterns, or order room service in your suite, which features an adobe fireplace and a private patio complete with garden or ocean views, a seating area and a telescope.

Post Ranch Inn: Big Sur, California

You’d be hard-pressed to find better views along the California coastline than those at Post Ranch Inn. The hotel is perched right along the edge of the colossal cliffs that line Big Sur, affording visitors once-in-a-lifetime views of the Pacific to wake up to. Rooms are designed to maximize the property’s location; floor-to-ceiling glass windows and private balconies are situated along the west side of your accommodations, making it feel as if you’re floating above the ocean. Take a dip at the hotel’s cliff-side infinity-edge pool to feel one with the water below, meditate beneath the canopy of trees and dine in the sky at the seemingly suspended Sierra Mar restaurant.

Hôtel Plaza Athénée: Paris

A favorite spot among the rich, famous and fabulous, including “Sex and the City” character Carrie Bradshaw, Hotel Plaza Athénée is a Parisian dream. Before you even step foot into the Paris property, the grand facade assures you that you’ve arrived some place truly special. The centuries-old stone building, designed in the regional Parisian Haussmann architectural style, is adorned with dozens of wrought-iron balconies that are dripping with red flowers come spring. Inside, there are plenty of picture-perfect spaces available, including Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée restaurant, which boasts chrome booths and cascading chandeliers that look like they’ve come straight out of “The Great Gatsby.” There’s also La Cour Jardin, the property’s show-stopping inner courtyard that is enshrouded in lush greenery from the bottom up; it’s the perfect place to have a glass of wine, a cup of coffee or some light bites while soaking up the Parisian sun.

Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco: Tuscany, Italy

Tuscany is a destination so indulgent that if you don’t go big, you might as well go home. As such, consider treating yourself to a stay at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco for your Tuscan vacation. This 800-year-old stone estate is considered one of the Best Hotels in Tuscany thanks, in part, to its secluded address, where miles of rolling hills surround the property on all sides. Exterior walls are covered in traditional stone, while interiors are soothingly elegant. If you can, skip the suite and splurge on a stand-alone villa, which comes with its own pool that overlooks the valley. Wherever you choose to bed down, save time for exploring the on-site winery or sign up for an Italian cooking class at the property’s cooking school. For even more travel inspiration, check out the 2021 Best Hotels rankings.

