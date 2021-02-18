Balanced Fund 15553.07 – .49 – .18 + 2.94 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2411.66 – .21 – 1.10 – 2.29 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15553.07 – .49 – .18 + 2.94

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2411.66 – .21 – 1.10 – 2.29

Emerging Markets 482.69 – 1.59 – .07 + 9.68

Equity Income Fund 14857.52 – .08 + .64 + 3.77

GNMA 787.71 – .01 – .11 – .05

General Municipal Debt 1509.82 – .29 – .47 + .99

Gold Fund 373.37 – .66 – 6.26 – 8.85

High Current Yield 2503.17 + .02 + .04 + 1.66

High Yield Municipal 717.99 – .30 – .35 + 2.12

International Fund 2377.32 – .57 + .55 + 4.90

Science and Technology Fund 5358.92 – 1.11 + .15 + 10.98

Short Investment Grade 389.88 – .15 – .19 + .13

Short Municipal 193.13 – .08 – .12 + .18

US Government 736.85 + .83 + .13 – .74

