Balanced Fund 15408.64 + .48 + 1.28 + 1.98 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2429.75 – .56 – 1.56 Emerging Markets 469.07…

Balanced Fund 15408.64 + .48 + 1.28 + 1.98

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2429.75 – .56 – 1.56

Emerging Markets 469.07 – .40 + 2.00 + 6.59

Equity Income Fund 14630.24 + 1.25 + 1.92 + 2.18

GNMA 788.62 – .06 + .04 + .06

General Municipal Debt 1511.57 + .02 + .16 + 1.11

Gold Fund 383.65 – 1.83 – 1.14 – 6.34

High Current Yield 2489.65 + .18 + .54 + 1.11

High Yield Municipal 716.73 + .03 + .24 + 1.95

International Fund 2320.70 + .27 + 1.16 + 2.41

Science and Technology Fund 5193.27 + 1.47 + 4.64 + 7.55

Short Investment Grade 389.87 – .10 – .03 + .12

Short Municipal 193.27 + .03 + .05 + .25

US Government 740.57 + .67 + .30 – .24

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.