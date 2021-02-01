Best Valentine’s Day Sales and Deals for 2021

Knowing that shoppers are searching for gifts, retailers roll out discounts in the weeks leading up to Feb. 14. That…

Knowing that shoppers are searching for gifts, retailers roll out discounts in the weeks leading up to Feb. 14. That makes early February the perfect time to find everything from clothing to treats on sale. In addition to finding the perfect gift for your beloved, you’ll probably find plenty of items on your self-gifting list as well in this year’s crop of Valentine’s Day sales.

With the pandemic still causing some warehouse and shipping challenges, be sure to order your items a bit earlier than you normally would to make sure they arrive in time.

Here are the best Valentine’s Day sales for 2021:

— 1-800Flowers.com

— Academy Sports + Outdoors

— Aldo

— Blue Nile

— Coach

— Down Cotton

— DSW

— GourmetGiftBaskets.com

— Home Depot

— Jo-Ann

— Kay Jewelers

— Lancome

— L’Occitane

— Macy’s

— Petco

— Soma

— Target

— Ulta

— Walmart

— World Market

— Zales

Read on for more information on these sales and deals.

1-800Flowers.com

The online sale section has select Valentine’s Day bouquets on sale for up to 20% off. Check back daily to see what’s on sale, as the discounted selection will change. Currently, Valentine’s Day-friendly options on sale include roses, pink Gerbera daisies and more.

Academy Sports + Outdoors

You’ll find an additional 50% off already-reduced items during Academy’s Semi-Annual Clearance sale, which runs Feb. 1 to 14.

Aldo

Through Feb. 3, get 70% off all sale styles and 30% off boots.

Blue Nile

Select necklaces, bracelets, earrings and more are up to 40% off until Feb. 14. Use promo code VDAY21 at checkout to get the discount.

Coach

Get a free Coach mini fragrance with an online purchase of $300 or more. This offer is available until Feb. 15 or until supplies run out. Use promo code XOCOACH at checkout.

Down Cotton

The online bedding retailer is offering 20% off goose down comforters with discount code DCVDAY20.

DSW

Use promo code SHAPE60 through Feb. 7 to get 60% off select items, including socks, leggings and hosiery.

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

Promo code VALENTINE gets your 15% off Valentine’s Day gift baskets over $50 until Feb. 14. Options include candy baskets, gift tours, baked good baskets and wine baskets.

Home Depot

Cozy throw blankets are on sale online through Feb. 3. You’ll find knit, fleece and faux fur options for up to 20% off.

Jo-Ann Stores

Custom framing orders are 65% off through Feb. 10. To get this offer, you’ll need to show the coupon (available on Jo-Ann’s website) in a store.

Kay Jewelers

Get 20% to 40% off all engagement, anniversary and wedding rings through Feb. 3. Some brands are excluded from the sale.

Lancome

When you make a fragrance purchase of $130 or more, choose two free samples plus a gift bag. Use promo code VALENTINE by Feb. 11 at checkout to get these freebies.

L’Occitane

Use code WONDER at checkout through Feb. 16 and score a free nine-piece essentials gift set with a $120 purchase.

Macy’s

Through Feb. 7, add a box (1/3 pound) of Frango Valentine’s Day mints to your order for $7.99 (usual cost: $14). Plus, through Feb. 14, Macy’s is running its Big Home Sale, which features up to 60% off sheets, bedding throw blankets and small kitchen appliances.

Petco

If your pet is your Valentine this year, save on treats and toys by getting 25% off orders of $50 or more when you buy online and select in-store pickup. No promo code is needed for this offer, which runs the entire month of February.

Soma

The Soma semiannual sale runs until Feb. 25. Use coupon code 3761 to get an extra 25% off select items. You’ll also find 50% off sleepwear, apparel and lingerie, as well as buy one, get one 50% off deals on select items.

Target

The retailer’s weekly ad (good through Feb. 6) includes plenty of Valentine’s Day savings and discounts on giftable items. The Fitbit Versa 2 is $30 off. Small kitchen appliances are marked down. And select bags of Valentine’s Day candy are as low as $2.99.

Ulta

Purchase a Yves Saint Laurent fragrance spray (large size) and receive a free shoulder bag. Or, purchase a large spray from Ralph Lauren and get a free teddy bear. Both freebies are available online only while supplies last.

Walmart

Get $30 off the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS 38mm version) through Valentine’s Day. Plus, the Valentine’s Day section on Walmart’s site features discounts on jewelry, scented candles and more.

World Market

Get 10% off your order when you use curbside pickup. This offer is good through Feb. 28. Some brands and items are excluded.

Zales

Valentine’s Day gifts are up to 50% off through Feb. 15. Eligible items include heart pendants, diamond solitaire stud earrings and a huge variety of rings.

Companies and products mentioned in this article may be promoted on www.offers.com.

