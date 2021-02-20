AP Top Political News at 10:31 p.m. EST

Garland says laws must be ‘fairly and faithfully enforced’
Senator seeks probe of natural gas price spikes during storm
Biden’s 1st month was about erasing the mark of ‘former guy’
Trump to speak at CPAC in first post-White House appearance
Biden pays a visit to ailing former GOP Sen. Bob Dole
Two Democratic governors see stars dimmed by virus woes
Impeachment vote becomes defining moment for GOP senator
Tribes have high hopes as Haaland confirmation hearing nears
Florida is a model for voting. The GOP wants change anyway.
Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.