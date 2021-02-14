After impeachment acquittal, Trump remains dominant in GOP
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial
Trial highlights: Acquittal, anger and a curve ball
Dem retreat on witnesses brings messy end to Trump trial
Biden White House seeks to turn page on Trump
GOP’s McConnell: Trump morally responsible for Jan. 6 attack
7 Republicans vote to convict Trump in impeachment trial
Rep. Herrera Beutler in middle of impeachment trial turmoil
Which GOP senators are seen as possible votes against Trump?
White House aide resigns after threatening reporter
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.