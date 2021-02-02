CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine update for Thursday | PGCPS update | Fake N95 masks seized | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:45 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 2, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

McCarthy meets with Rep. Greene; GOP faces Cheney decision

Interview flap shows challenges as Harris settles in as VP

Capitol Police officer who died after riot lies in honor

Senate confirms Mayorkas as Biden’s homeland security chief

Biden, Yellen say GOP virus aid too small, Democrats push on

Biden boosting vaccine allotments, financing for virus costs

Nevada jockeys to be first on presidential primary calendar

House Dems make case for conviction; Trump denies charges

Biden signs immigration orders as Congress awaits more

In Ohio, open Senate seat sparks debate on gender, diversity

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

SDA preparing to buy 150 satellites in next tranche of military space architecture

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

Federal employees could face discipline for ignoring mask mandate, task force says

Pandemic stimulus underscores agency challenges with identity management

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up