13 Top Hotels With Work-From-Hotel Packages

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact daily life in the U.S. and around the world, many companies remain committed to employee safety by offering remote work options. Because of this, numerous Americans have been working from home for months, bringing about some new challenges. While some find themselves working in cramped quarters, others are juggling their children’s education and their professional obligations. These circumstances can make it difficult to stay focused. Fortunately, many highly regarded hotels in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean are offering work-from-hotel packages that aim to provide an appealing alternative location (and thoughtful amenities) for working remotely. Whether you desire more space for a day or crave a better view for a week or longer, these hotels are bound to keep you focused on the task at hand.

Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel: Miami Beach, Florida

Hang your hat at Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel to soak up some sun while staying on top of your work. A member of the Kimpton Hotels family, this Miami Beach outpost offers a work-from-hotel package designed to keep you productive while enjoying the outdoors. When you choose the “WFH Work From Hotel” package, you’ll have access to both a pool cabana — which sits within steps of the pool and beach — and a recently renovated guest room or suite. What’s more, you’ll receive an office kit with a notepad, pens and a stapler at check-in, as well as complimentary Wi-Fi access the duration of your stay. Additional perks include a reduced valet parking fee of $15, up to 20 pages of free printing, complimentary coffee in the lobby from 8 to 10 a.m., and a 15% discount at The Social Club and High Tide Beach Bar and Grill, the hotel’s two eateries. Plus, the daily resort fee is waived, and twice as many IHG Rewards Club points are awarded when booking the package with an active account. To enjoy this offer, you must reserve by June 30 and stay by Sept. 30, 2021. Rates start at $109 per night.

ARIA Resort & Casino: Las Vegas

If you’re looking for a quick escape to a warmer destination, opt for a stay at ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. With the property’s “Viva Las Office” packages, you’ll have access to a multitude of work amenities, plus leisure facilities to enjoy after clocking out. In your room, you’ll find a desk and free Wi-Fi access. What’s more, you can contact your designated executive assistant to help you schedule appointments. When you’re ready for a break, make your way to the fitness center for a workout, enjoy a treatment in the spa or lounge by one of three pools. The standard package rate starts at $101 per night and includes a daily food and beverage credit of at least $50, which you can spend at several on-site eateries. Upgraded packages cover additional perks like poolside massages and cabana rentals. To book a Viva Las Office package at this MGM-affiliated resort, your visit must start midweek and last at least three nights. Check-in begins as early as 8 a.m., and guests can check out as late as 6 p.m.

Hamilton Hotel Washington DC: Washington, D.C.

Those looking to work outside their Washington, D.C.-area home for the day should consider staying at Hamilton Hotel Washington DC. The property’s “WFH: Work from Hamilton” package, which is available on weekdays, focuses on providing everything remote workers could need during business hours. After check-in, which starts at 6 a.m., guests can get to work in their assigned accommodation. Each space comes equipped with work essentials like a Keurig coffee maker and complimentary Wi-Fi access. Breakfast (included in the rate) will be left outside the guest room doors before noon, and additional conveniences like printing and faxing services, and office supplies can be arranged upon request. Should visitors find themselves in need of a break, they can head down to the lobby to grab a snack from the on-site Starbucks and admire the exquisite mix of beaux-arts and art deco architecture on display. Checkout is at 7 p.m., leaving guests plenty of time to finish their work before signing off for the day. The package is available indefinitely, with rates starting at $89 for a room and $199 for a suite.

Hotel Valley Ho: Scottsdale, Arizona

Whether you’re from Arizona or planning a short trip to the Grand Canyon State, the midcentury modern Hotel Valley Ho ensures you’ll maintain work-life balance during your visit. Located about 10 miles northeast of Phoenix, the hideaway’s “Hotel Valley Ho(me) Office” package, which has a starting rate of $249 for the day, covers use of a guest room with a pullout desk, as well as extras like unlimited high-speed internet access and on-site parking. What’s more, you’ll receive a $25 dining credit, which you can use to purchase snacks from your in-room minibar or shakes from ZuZu, the hotel’s restaurant. Should you finish your work early, make your way to one of the property’s two pools to cool off and bask in the Arizona sun. Keep in mind, the package is only available on weekdays through April 30, 2021, and it only covers access to the hotel’s amenities from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you wish to extend your visit, you can pay an additional $30 to stay the night.

Conrad Punta de Mita: Punta de Mita, Mexico

Americans can visit Mexico for up to six months without a tourist visa, making this border country an appealing option for remote workers. While hundreds of properties are available here, few offer a work-from-hotel package as well suited for adults traveling with children as Conrad Punta de Mita. At this Hilton-affiliated resort 27 miles northwest of Puerto Vallarta, guests can book the “Stay Longer & Work from Paradise” package, which combines office essentials with must-have kids services. The package covers amenities like premium Wi-Fi access, technical support and a 20% discount on food and drinks. Plus, remote workers with children in tow enjoy complimentary use of the on-site kids club and can request tutors to assist with remote learning. When work and school are done for the day, everyone can reunite for a stroll on the beach or to play pingpong in the property’s game room. To book the package, a minimum stay of two weeks is required. Guests who stay three weeks will only pay for two via a reduced rate spread across the three-week period. Rates start at $296 per night, and the package is available through March 31, 2021.

Omni Louisville Hotel: Louisville, Kentucky

Choose the Omni Louisville Hotel if you seek a comfortable, well-appointed workspace in Louisville. After checking in to this Omni outpost in the heart of the city, you can get straight to work in a Kentucky-inspired accommodation featuring horse farm photography and Louisville Slugger-inspired lamps. With the property’s “Work Away From Home” package, you’ll enjoy free valet parking and Wi-Fi access during your stay, plus a complimentary cup of coffee at Heine Brothers’ Coffee, a local coffee shop chain with a location on-site. Additionally, you’ll have access to the Omni’s grab-and-go market, should you want to pick up lunch or a snack during a work break. Once you clock out for the day, unwind with a cocktail at the hotel’s library-themed bar or its speak-easy-style venue with bowling lanes. Rates start at $170 per night, and the overnight package is bookable any day through March 31, 2021. Check-in begins at 10 a.m., while checkout is at 3 p.m. the following day.

Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills: Beverly Hills, California

Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills is the place to stay when you desire extra privacy while working. Situated between Los Angeles and Santa Monica, California, in the exclusive community of Beverly Hills, this Viceroy outpost beckons to luxury-loving remote workers with its upscale amenities and convenient services. Book the property’s “Work From Hotel” package to enjoy a variety of business necessities, including free Wi-Fi access, use of office supplies and a printer, and access to Amazon Alexa voice assistants. Plus, each suite features luxe metallic hues and comes equipped with a desk, a Nespresso machine, two bottles of water and a welcome CO Bigelow sanitation kit. Your chosen accommodation will also be upgraded at check-in; plus, the hotel offers flexible check-in and checkout times. Additionally, the package covers a $25 food and beverage credit that can be used for takeout and room service from the property’s French bistro, Avec Nous. An on-site fitness center is available as well. Rates for the work-from-hotel package start at $599 per night.

Montage Kapalua Bay: Lahaina, Hawaii

Remote workers keen on trading in backyard views for beach vistas may want to plan a multiday stay at Montage Kapalua Bay. At this high-end property, which can be found in Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui, everyday work stress will instantly melt away as guests gaze at Namalu Bay. For those who book the Preferred resort’s “Work & Play” package, accommodations come fully equipped with an array of office supplies, including 27-inch monitors, webcams, wireless keyboards, printers and keepsake earphones. Additionally, each suite features fitness equipment and offers the opportunity to work outside on a private furnished lanai. Visitors also receive a $200 dining credit that can be spent at on-site eateries like upscale Cane & Canoe, the island-inspired Hideaway and the poolside Hana Hou Bar. To book the package, guests must stay a minimum of five nights. Only stays from February through May 2021 and between September and mid-December 2021 qualify. Rates start at $1,425 per night for a two-bedroom suite.

The Driskill: Austin, Texas

While The Driskill has long appealed to history-loving tourists, the hotel’s “Take Care of Business” package also makes it an ideal place for Austin locals who want to change up their work-from-home routine. Visitors who reserve this package will receive access to a chic guest room from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; each room showcases old Texas decor (like steamer trunk nightstands and vintage photos of the property) and comes outfitted with a desk. Plus, the package covers extras like high-speed internet access, valet parking, a wellness kit and a desktop set with notepads, pens and bottled water. Those visiting with up to five colleagues can also work together in one of the property’s small boardrooms or meeting rooms. When remote workers find themselves needing a break, they can pencil in a quick workout in the fitness center or cash in their $30 dining credit at 1886 Café & Bakery, a casual restaurant that specializes in Texas comfort classics. Or, guests can make their way to the lobby to simply admire the historic Hyatt outpost’s stunning architectural details, including columns, a coffered ceiling and a stained-glass dome. Rates for the package, which is available to book through Dec. 31, 2021, start at $110 per day.

Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino: Aruba

The Caribbean island of Aruba is an excellent option for a multiweek workcation, as the country allows Americans to stay for up to 30 days without a visa. Although remote workers will find several noteworthy accommodation options on the island, visitors who want to enjoy a plethora of resort amenities will love staying at Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino. For those who need to focus on work during business hours, the expansive Marriott property offers the “Work From Anywhere in the Caribbean & Latin America” package, which covers Wi-Fi access and use of a room with a desk. (Rooms also boast private balconies or patios with either garden or ocean views.) Additionally, the overnight offer includes two cocktails at the lobby bar, daily breakfast for two and a 20% discount at a Starbucks and other on-site food and beverage venues. When guests sign off for the day, they can break a sweat in the fitness center, test Lady Luck in the casino, go for a swim in the main pool or watch the sun set from Palm Beach. The package is available through June 6, 2021, and rates start at $216 per night.

Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston: Boston

For those who wish for a change of workspace scenery in Boston, the Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston has you covered. This Four Seasons property in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood offers a “Conference Calls to Cocktails” package with both day and overnight options. Standard package perks include access to a space with office essentials like a monitor, a printer, a wireless mouse, a keyboard and charging cables. Plus, the package fee covers premium Wi-Fi access and a selection of healthy snacks. Available through June 30, 2021, package rates start at $300 per room and $600 per suite for daytime access between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. If you’d rather stay the night, upgrade to one of the overnight options, which come with 24-hour concierge service, late checkout at 5 p.m. and a complimentary beverage from The Trifecta Trolley — a roaming bar cart that delivers cocktails at the end of the work day. In-suite Peloton bikes are available by request as well if you reserve the Executive Suite option. After you power down and relax, you can take advantage of on-site facilities like an indoor pool, a fitness center and a Japanese-inspired restaurant.

Fairmont Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh

Head to the Fairmont Pittsburgh if you’re based in the Steel City and find yourself needing new surroundings to reenergize your work routine. At this Fairmont property in downtown Pittsburgh, you can book the “Work From Hotel” package to take advantage of a variety of business-focused amenities. You’ll have access to a Fairmont Deluxe room, which comes outfitted with a desk, a coffee maker and a laptop-size safe, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. What’s more, you’ll receive complimentary perks like valet parking, premium internet access and sodas and water. Printing and photocopying services can be arranged upon request as well. The package also includes a 20% spa discount and use of the on-site fitness center, should you want to unwind or exercise during your work break. And once your stomach starts to grumble, you can treat yourself to breakfast via room service or enjoy a post-work dinner at the modern American restaurant fl.2. Rates start at $149 per day, and the package is available through Dec. 30, 2021.

Crosby Street Hotel: New York City

New York City is full of noteworthy hotels, but few are as stylish as SoHo’s Crosby Street Hotel. Featuring decor chosen by British interior designer Kit Kemp, the colorful rooms are sure to inspire creativity as you work. When you book the property’s “Work from Crosby Street Hotel” package, you’ll have access to a guest room outfitted with a writing desk, complimentary Wi-Fi access and a flat-screen TV that can connect to a laptop. Additionally, the $595 per day charge covers on-call concierge support services and use of the fitness center and the Drawing Room — a guest lounge ideal for work breaks thanks to its fireplaces, honor bar and attached courtyard garden. Although the package, which is available indefinitely, does not cover snacks or meals, each room has a minibar with items for sale. Free coffee or tea is also available upon arrival. Check-in begins at 8 a.m., while checkout is at 6 p.m. If you’re enjoying your time at the property, you can extend your stay overnight for a reduced rate.

