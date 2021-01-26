CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CVS to offer COVID vaccine | Some DC data absent | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
The Associated Press

January 26, 2021, 6:44 PM

Balanced Fund 15352.19 – .27 + .12 + 1.61

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2447.56 – .08 + .11 – .84

Emerging Markets 467.78 – 1.50 – .28 + 6.29

Equity Income Fund 14573.08 – .19 – .56 + 1.78

GNMA 788.05 – .02 – .06 – .01

General Municipal Debt 1505.35 + .18 + .41 + .69

Gold Fund 394.90 + .04 + .10 – 3.59

High Current Yield 2479.91 + .05 + .02 + .71

High Yield Municipal 713.02 + .20 + .51 + 1.42

International Fund 2329.14 – .16 – .09 + 2.78

Science and Technology Fund 5033.04 – 1.29 + .01 + 4.23

Short Investment Grade 390.14 + .05 + .06 + .19

Short Municipal 193.07 + .03 + .06 + .15

US Government 739.05 + .02 + .28 – .44

