Balanced Fund 15352.19 – .27 + .12 + 1.61
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2447.56 – .08 + .11 – .84
Emerging Markets 467.78 – 1.50 – .28 + 6.29
Equity Income Fund 14573.08 – .19 – .56 + 1.78
GNMA 788.05 – .02 – .06 – .01
General Municipal Debt 1505.35 + .18 + .41 + .69
Gold Fund 394.90 + .04 + .10 – 3.59
High Current Yield 2479.91 + .05 + .02 + .71
High Yield Municipal 713.02 + .20 + .51 + 1.42
International Fund 2329.14 – .16 – .09 + 2.78
Science and Technology Fund 5033.04 – 1.29 + .01 + 4.23
Short Investment Grade 390.14 + .05 + .06 + .19
Short Municipal 193.07 + .03 + .06 + .15
US Government 739.05 + .02 + .28 – .44
