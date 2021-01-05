Balanced Fund 15075.03 + .44 + .23 – .22 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2455.50 – .41 – .19 – .52 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15075.03 + .44 + .23 – .22

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2455.50 – .41 – .19 – .52

Emerging Markets 449.45 + 1.62 + 4.64 + 2.13

Equity Income Fund 14257.21 + .92 + .43 – .42

GNMA 789.07 + .02 + .18 + .12

General Municipal Debt 1497.10 + .10 + .22 + .14

Gold Fund 438.15 + .53 + 8.19 + 6.97

High Current Yield 2460.68 – .06 + .14 – .07

High Yield Municipal 704.63 + .12 + .30 + .22

International Fund 2297.59 + 1.05 + 2.18 + 1.39

Science and Technology Fund 4796.14 + .30 – .50 – .67

Short Investment Grade 389.22 – .08 + .02 – .04

Short Municipal 192.81 – .01 + .01 + .01

US Government 744.77 + .25 + .40 + .33

