Explore the Top 20 Best Online MBA Programs

Online MBA programs can make it easier for students with a busy schedule to earn business degrees from the comfort of their own home. U.S. News ranks master’s in business administration programs separately from graduate business degrees in other specialties such as finance and marketing. Here are the top 20 of the 2021 Best Online MBA Programs, including ties.

20 (tie). Auburn University (Harbert) (AL)

Academic year founded: before 1997-1998

Total enrollment: 429

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $900 per credit

Learn more about the Harbert College of Business.

20 (tie). George Washington University (DC)

Academic year founded: 2004-2005

Total enrollment: 429

Application deadline: May 15

Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $2,215 per credit

Learn more about George Washington University.

20 (tie). Rochester Institute of Technology (Saunders) (NY)

Academic year founded: 2009-2010

Total enrollment: 53

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $1,660 per credit

Learn more about the Saunders College of Business.

20 (tie). University of Kansas

Academic year founded: 2015-2016

Total enrollment: 307

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $865 per credit

Learn more about the University of Kansas.

20 (tie). University of Utah (Eccles)

Academic year founded: 2014-2015

Total enrollment: 176

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $1,225 per credit

Learn more about the Eccles School of Business.

20 (tie). Washington State University

Academic year founded: 2007-2008

Total enrollment: 1,351

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $834 per credit

Learn more about Washington State’s Carson College of Business.

17 (tie). Ball State University (Miller) (IN)

Academic year founded: before 1997-1998

Total enrollment: 239

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $449 per credit (in-state); $661 per credit (out-of-state)

Learn more about the Miller College of Business.

17 (tie). University of Nebraska–Lincoln

Academic year founded: 2002-2003

Total enrollment: 578

Application deadline: July 1

Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $650 per credit

Learn more about the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

17 (tie). Villanova University (PA)

Academic year founded: 2014-2015

Total enrollment: 313

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $1,375 per credit

Learn more about the Villanova School of Business.

16. North Carolina State University (Poole)

Academic year founded: 2011-2012

Total enrollment: 387

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $1,138 per credit (in-state); $2,011 per credit (out-of-state)

Learn more about the Poole College of Management.

10 (tie). Lehigh University

Academic year founded: before 1997-1998

Total enrollment: 199

Application deadline: July 15

Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $1,145 per credit

Learn more about Lehigh University.

10 (tie). University of Arizona (Eller)

Academic year founded: 2013-2014

Total enrollment: 306

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $1,145 per credit

Learn more about the Eller College of Management.

10 (tie). University of Maryland–College Park (Smith)

Academic year founded: 2014-2015

Total enrollment: 413

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $1,644 per credit

Learn more about the Robert H. Smith School of Business.

10 (tie). University of Mississippi

Academic year founded: 2006-2007

Total enrollment: 71

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $820 per credit

Learn more about the University of Mississippi.

10 (tie). University of Washington (Foster)

Academic year founded: 2017-2018

Total enrollment: 137

Application deadline: July 1

Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $1,258 per credit

Learn more about the Foster School of Business.

10 (tie). University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium

Academic year founded: 2003-2004

Total enrollment: 324

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $800 per credit

Learn more about the University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium.

9. Rice University (Jones) (TX)

Academic year founded: 2018-2019

Total enrollment: 151

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $2,036 per credit

Learn more about the Jones Graduate School of Business.

7 (tie). Pennsylvania State University–World Campus

Academic year founded: 2001-2002

Total enrollment: 673

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $1,236 per credit

Learn more about Pennsylvania State University–World Campus.

7 (tie). University of Texas–Dallas

Academic year founded: 1999-2000

Total enrollment: 299

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $866 per credit (in-state); $1,617 per credit (out-of-state)

Learn more about the UT–Dallas Naveen Jindal School of Management.

6. Arizona State University (Carey)

Academic year founded: 2001-2002

Total enrollment: 450

Application deadline: June 29

Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $1,247 per credit

Learn more about the W.P. Carey School of Business.

5. University of Florida (Hough)

Academic year founded: 1999-2000

Total enrollment: 502

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $1,208 per credit

Learn more about the Hough Graduate School of Business.

4. University of Southern California (Marshall)

Academic year founded: 2015-2016

Total enrollment: 219

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $2,050 per credit

Learn about the USC Marshall School of Business.

3. Indiana University–Bloomington (Kelley)

Academic year founded: 1999-2000

Total enrollment: 1,152

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $1,380 per credit

Learn more about the Kelley School of Business.

1 (tie). Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper) (PA)

Academic year founded: 2013-2014

Total enrollment: 122

Application deadline: April 12

Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $2,187 per credit

Learn more about the Tepper School of Business.

1 (tie). University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler)

Academic year founded: 2011-2012

Total enrollment: 717

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $2,025 per credit

Learn more about the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School.

Learn more about online programs.

Find out what employers think about online MBAs, and explore the U.S. News resource center on paying for an online education to get advice on financing your degree. Check out all the online education rankings, and follow U.S. News Education on Facebook and Twitter for more advice.

