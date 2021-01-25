Explore the Top 20 Best Online MBA Programs

See the top online business programs.
Online MBA programs can make it easier for students with a busy schedule to earn business degrees from the comfort of their own home. U.S. News ranks master’s in business administration programs separately from graduate business degrees in other specialties such as finance and marketing. Here are the top 20 of the 2021 Best Online MBA Programs, including ties.
20 (tie). Auburn University (Harbert) (AL)
Academic year founded: before 1997-1998
Total enrollment: 429
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $900 per credit
20 (tie). George Washington University (DC)
Academic year founded: 2004-2005
Total enrollment: 429
Application deadline: May 15
Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $2,215 per credit
20 (tie). Rochester Institute of Technology (Saunders) (NY)
Academic year founded: 2009-2010
Total enrollment: 53
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $1,660 per credit
20 (tie). University of Kansas
Academic year founded: 2015-2016
Total enrollment: 307
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $865 per credit
20 (tie). University of Utah (Eccles)
Academic year founded: 2014-2015
Total enrollment: 176
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $1,225 per credit
20 (tie). Washington State University
Academic year founded: 2007-2008
Total enrollment: 1,351
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $834 per credit
17 (tie). Ball State University (Miller) (IN)
Academic year founded: before 1997-1998
Total enrollment: 239
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $449 per credit (in-state); $661 per credit (out-of-state)
17 (tie). University of Nebraska–Lincoln
Academic year founded: 2002-2003
Total enrollment: 578
Application deadline: July 1
Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $650 per credit
17 (tie). Villanova University (PA)
Academic year founded: 2014-2015
Total enrollment: 313
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $1,375 per credit
16. North Carolina State University (Poole)
Academic year founded: 2011-2012
Total enrollment: 387
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $1,138 per credit (in-state); $2,011 per credit (out-of-state)
10 (tie). Lehigh University
Academic year founded: before 1997-1998
Total enrollment: 199
Application deadline: July 15
Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $1,145 per credit
10 (tie). University of Arizona (Eller)
Academic year founded: 2013-2014
Total enrollment: 306
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $1,145 per credit
10 (tie). University of Maryland–College Park (Smith)
Academic year founded: 2014-2015
Total enrollment: 413
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $1,644 per credit
10 (tie). University of Mississippi
Academic year founded: 2006-2007
Total enrollment: 71
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $820 per credit
10 (tie). University of Washington (Foster)
Academic year founded: 2017-2018
Total enrollment: 137
Application deadline: July 1
Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $1,258 per credit
10 (tie). University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium
Academic year founded: 2003-2004
Total enrollment: 324
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $800 per credit
9. Rice University (Jones) (TX)
Academic year founded: 2018-2019
Total enrollment: 151
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $2,036 per credit
7 (tie). Pennsylvania State University–World Campus
Academic year founded: 2001-2002
Total enrollment: 673
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $1,236 per credit
7 (tie). University of Texas–Dallas
Academic year founded: 1999-2000
Total enrollment: 299
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $866 per credit (in-state); $1,617 per credit (out-of-state)
6. Arizona State University (Carey)
Academic year founded: 2001-2002
Total enrollment: 450
Application deadline: June 29
Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $1,247 per credit
5. University of Florida (Hough)
Academic year founded: 1999-2000
Total enrollment: 502
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $1,208 per credit
4. University of Southern California (Marshall)
Academic year founded: 2015-2016
Total enrollment: 219
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $2,050 per credit
3. Indiana University–Bloomington (Kelley)
Academic year founded: 1999-2000
Total enrollment: 1,152
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $1,380 per credit
1 (tie). Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper) (PA)
Academic year founded: 2013-2014
Total enrollment: 122
Application deadline: April 12
Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $2,187 per credit
1 (tie). University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler)
Academic year founded: 2011-2012
Total enrollment: 717
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2020-2021: $2,025 per credit
