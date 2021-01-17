17 Best MLK Day Weekend Sales for 2021

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the first three-day-weekend holiday of the year and falls on Jan. 18 in 2021.…

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the first three-day-weekend holiday of the year and falls on Jan. 18 in 2021. Because retailers tend to throw sales on three-day weekends, it’s also a good time to hunt for deals online and in stores.

MLK weekend isn’t a major shopping event compared to other long weekends, such as Memorial Day and Labor Day. If you’re looking for sales, know that relatively few retailers advertise their sales that weekend as “MLK Day sales.” However, thanks to the tradition of retailers marking down home goods in January and fashion retailers trying to offload remaining winter clothing, discounts tend to converge around MLK Day weekend.

These sales will take place during the long weekend. Some start early or run beyond Monday. Don’t forget to check retailers’ sites over the weekend for up-to-the-minute promo codes.

— Academy Sports + Outdoors

— Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s

— Bath & Body Works

— Bed Bath & Beyond

— Bloomingdale’s

— Brooklyn Bedding

— Casper

— Crate & Barrel

— DSW

— Home Depot

— JCPenney

— MAC Cosmetics

— Macy’s

— Nest Bedding

— Nordstrom Rack

— Origins

— Ulta

Read on for additional information about each sale taking place during MLK Day weekend.

Academy Sports + Outdoors

From Jan. 15 to 18, the outdoor and sporting goods retailer is throwing a clearance sale. Shoppers can get up to 65% off clearance items, including apparel and footwear. Plus, athletic fleece and select YETI drinkware will be marked down by 25%.

Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s

Both brands are running a Gear Up for the New Year sale through Jan. 20. Find hunting, camping, fishing and hiking gear for up to 50% off.

Bath & Body Works

The retailer’s popular semiannual winter sale runs almost all the way through the holiday weekend, until Jan. 18 at 5:59 a.m. EST. You’ll find some of Bath & Body Works’ most popular products at extremely low prices, including $3.37 for shower gel and $4.95 for essential oil mists.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Get 20% off your entire order when you shop online and use curbside contactless pickup through Jan. 18.

Bloomingdale’s

Get an extra 50% off select clearance items through Jan. 18. No promo code is necessary — your discount will be applied when you add eligible items to your cart.

Brooklyn Bedding

Through Jan. 18, get 25% off across the entire site and 50% off sheets. Use promo code MLK25 at checkout.

Casper

The mattress and bedding retailer is offering 15% off mattresses (up to a cap of $450 off) and 10% off pillows, sheets and other products through Jan. 21. To get these deals, use promo code STAYINBED.

Crate & Barrel

The Bedding and Bath sale runs through Jan. 18 and features up to 30% off sheet sets, towels, bath mats and plenty of other essentials for your linen cabinet.

DSW

Use promo code SHAPE60 through Jan. 29 to get 60% off select hosiery, shapewear and leggings.

Home Depot

Through the long weekend, get 40% off select bath fixtures, 30% off select mattresses and toppers and 30% off select furniture.

JCPenney

Use promo code SPECIAL8 through Jan. 18 to get an extra 25% off select apparel, accessories, shoes, home goods and more. Through Jan. 17, promo code HOME23 gets you 40% off when you spend $750 or more on regular-priced mattresses.

MAC Cosmetics

Until Jan. 18 at 3 a.m. EST, get $20 off when you spend $75 or more, $30 off when you spend $100 or more and $50 off when you spend $150 or more.

Macy’s

Through the rest of the month, use promo code HOME to get an extra 10% off select furniture, mattresses, lighting and rugs.

Nest Bedding

The mattress and bedding site will offer 10% off across the entire site for the whole month of January. No minimum spend or promo code is required to snag this deal.

Nordstrom Rack

Get an extra 25% off women’s and men’s regular-priced sweaters through Jan. 25. If you’re shopping online, prices are as marked. In-store markdowns will be taken at the register.

Origins

For the entire month of January (while supplies last), use promo code DRINKUP to get a Drink Up 10 Minute Mask (0.5-ounce size) when you spend $20.

Ulta

The Love Your Skin event is running different beauty steals every day until Jan. 23. On the docket for the long weekend are select products from First Aid Beauty, It Cosmetics, Mario Badescu and more.

