12 Best Sweepstakes to Enter in 2021

For some people, entering free sweepstakes is a bit of a hobby, and it’s easy to see why. After all, if you’re entering a giveaway that gives you free stuff, well, why not?

Read on to learn about some of the more interesting sweepstakes out there, and consider some of these tips before entering:

The bigger prize, the more the odds that you’ll pay taxes on it. Just something to remember. If you win a prize over $600, you will have to pay taxes on it.

Read the fine print before you play. For instance, you don’t want to enter every day to win the prize and later learn that the first entry was eligible, but the other 400 entries were not.

Enter often. That is, if you get more than one chance to enter a sweepstakes, play often. You’ll increase your odds of winning.

As you can imagine, especially when it comes to sweepstakes offers via email, there are a lot of scammers out there. You should never spend money to enter sweepstakes. If you’re looking for sweepstakes to play, stick with reputable and trusted brands. You might want to consider entering any of the following sweepstakes:

Visit Myrtle Beach Sweepstakes

Why you should enter: Sick of the pandemic? Need a socially distant and safe getaway? If you win this, you’ll receive a one-week rental of a beach home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The prize has to be redeemed and travel completed no later than March 26, 2022.

How often you can enter: One time per person. Enter here and read the official rules here.

End date: Feb. 28, 2021.

Eligibility: Open to legal residents of the U.S. and the District of Columbia. Must be at least 25 years old.

$2,500 Grocery Sweepstakes

Why you should enter: You like food? You like money? This contest winner will receive a check for $2,500 to help with the grocery bills.

How often you can enter: No limit on the number of entries during the sweepstakes period. You can enter through various magazines published by the Meredith Corporation such as Better Homes & Gardens, Martha Stewart Living, EatingWell and AllRecipes.com. Read the official rules here.

End date: Feb. 28, 2021.

Eligibility: Open to legal residents of the U.S. and the District of Columbia. Must be at least 21 years old.

Jack Daniel’s 2021 Trip to Nashville Sweepstakes

Why you should enter: If you love Nashville, need a vacation or have always wanted to visit Jack Daniel’s Distillery, this sweepstakes is right up your alley. The winner gets a three-night stay in Nashville, a distillery tour, a Music City gift bag and more.

How often you can enter: One time per person. Enter here and read the official rules here.

End date: March 15, 2021.

Eligibility: Open to legal residents of the contiguous states and the District of Columbia. Void in Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Must be at least 21 years old.

Tina’s Burritos TV, Sound Bar, Burritos Sweepstakes

Why you should enter: If it’s always been your dream to win a free month’s supply of Tina’s Burritos, this sweepstakes is for you. This sweepstakes winner could enjoy those burritos in front of a new 42-inch TV that also comes with a sound bar.

How often you can enter: One entry per person. Enter and read the official rules here.

End date: March 31, 2021.

Eligibility: Open to legal residents of the U.S. and the District of Columbia. Must be at least 18 years old.

Home Run Inn’s $5K Sweepstakes

Why you should enter: If you like the idea of receiving a $5,000 check and don’t mind answering a couple of questions such as who your favorite retailer is, then there isn’t much to lose other than about 60 seconds of time.

How often you can enter: Once a day. Enter and read the official rules here.

End date: April 30, 2021.

Eligibility: Open to legal residents of the U.S., except Rhode Island and New York. Must be at least 18 or older.

Goodguys’ 1967 Chevrolet Nova Sweepstakes

Why you should enter: If you love classic cars, this sweepstakes should get your motor running.

How often you can enter: Once through online entry. Enter here and read the official rules here.

End date: June 1, 2021.

Eligibility: Open to legal residents of the U.S. or Canada. Must be 18 or older and have a valid driver’s license.

Motorcycle Classics Royal Enfield Sweepstakes

Why you should enter: If you know how to ride a motorcycle and love the idea of riding a new one, this would seem to be a sweepstakes that’s perfect for you. The prize is a Royal Enfield INT 650 or a Continental GT motorcycle. Just be sure to buy your own motorcycle helmet if you win.

How often you can enter: One time per person. Enter here and read the official rules here.

End date: May 18, 2021.

Eligibility: Open to legal residents of the U.S. or Canada. Must be at least 18 years old.

Country Music Cruise Sweepstakes

Why you should enter: If you love country music and cruises, you won’t need any convincing to enter this sweepstakes. The weeklong cruise for two people is in November 2021, and with any luck, cruises will be a thing again by then. The lineup features special appearances by Josh Turner and Mark Chesnutt.

How often you can enter: Once a day. Enter here and read the official rules here.

End date: Aug. 1, 2021.

Eligibility: Open to legal residents of the U.S., except for those in Alaska, Hawaii and Rhode Island. Must be at least 21 years old and have a valid passport.

2022 Soul Train Cruise Sweepstakes

Why you should enter: If you love the music from the classic TV series, “Soul Train,” this is your type of sweepstakes. The cruise will be happening in January 2022 and will feature live performances and spectacular Caribbean scenery. Some of the performers slated to appear include Charlie Wilson and Patti LaBelle.

How often you can enter: Once a day. Enter here and read the official rules here.

End date: Oct. 29, 2021.

Eligibility: Open to legal residents of the U.S., except for those in Alaska, Hawaii and Rhode Island. Must be at least 21 years old and have a valid passport.

2022 Ultimate Disco Cruise Sweepstakes

Why you should enter: Another cruise, but this time it’s disco. If you win, you and a guest will get a five-night cruise from Feb. 26 to March 3, 2022, starting off in Miami and going to Cozumel and Costa Maya. Some of the performers expected to attend include Kool & The Gang, Peaches and Herb and KC and The Sunshine Band.

How often you can enter: Once a day. Enter here and read the official rules here.

End date: Dec. 3, 2021.

Eligibility: Open to legal residents of the U.S., except Rhode Island. Must be 21 or older and have a valid passport.

Starbucks Customer Experience Sweepstakes

Why you should enter: If you love coffee, particularly Starbucks coffee, this sweepstakes contest should make you very happy. They’re giving away more than a thousand $100 Starbucks gift cards.

How often you can enter: Once a month. Enter here and read the official rules here.

End date: Sept. 30, 2021.

Eligibility: Open to legal residents of the U.S. and the District of Columbia. Must be 18 or older.

Simon Malls $1,000 Shopping Spree Sweepstakes

Why you should enter: Simon Property group is the largest shopping mall operator in the U.S. Odds are, they have a mall near you. If you love to shop, this sweepstakes is for you. This sweepstakes enters you to win one of four $1,000 Simon gift cards.

How often you can enter: Up to five times through different entry modes, such as the Mall Insider entry form or opting into mobile messaging. Read the official rules here.

End date: Oct. 31, 2021

Eligibility: Open to legal residents of the U.S., except Rhode Island. Must be 18 or older.

Update 01/06/21: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.