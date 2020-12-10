Quarantine Gift Guide

This year has taken a toll on everyone in different ways. Finding a gift for even those closest to you…

This year has taken a toll on everyone in different ways. Finding a gift for even those closest to you can be tricky in a normal year, much less a year that might have changed their hobbies, interests or passions. Use this gift guide to find the perfect gift for $70 or less for friends and loved ones who are isolating at home this winter.

$30 and Under

Raw wildflower and matcha honey, $23.99 at Amazon. Looking for a nice gift for someone sweet in your life? Help them discover their new favorite honey brand with a jar of raw wildflower honey from Zach & Zoe. The family-owned business produces top-rated honey that comes packed with health benefits along with powerful flavor.

Pearl huggie earring set, $29.97 at Amazon. Get the fashion-lover in your life a gorgeous pair of earrings without breaking the bank. Stella & Haas’ pearl huggie set from Amazon will add a touch of elegance to any outfit and delight anyone who appreciates all things shiny.

“The Nutcracker,” $25 at Marquee TV. Plenty of us have been disappointed about missed parties, concerts, events and more this year. Give the arts patron in your life the gift of dance with a digital ticket to the New York City Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” production through Marquee TV. The world-renowned ballet company brings the classic Christmas soundtrack to life right in the comfort of your home. Go the extra mile by dressing up nice for a night at the ballet in your own living room.

Moisturizing Moon Mask, $22 from Glossier. Winter skin can be annoying and unsightly for folks with all skin types. Show someone’s face a little love with a moisturizing moon mask from Glossier. Hundreds of reviewers rave about the Moon Mask’s hydrating properties and gentle formula for anyone with sensitive skin.

Dusen Dusen pattern puzzle, $27 from Coming Soon. If your family has enjoyed puzzles while spending more time at home this year, challenge them with intricate and artistic patterns on the Dusen Dusen puzzles from Coming Soon. Five hundred pieces join together to create a groovy design that will make for hours of family fun.

$50 and Under

Vanilla extract infusion kit, starting at $45.45 from Beanilla. For your friend who hasn’t been able to stop baking, consider a vanilla extract infusion kit such as one from Beanilla. The sweet and aromatic vanilla flavor they love in all their cakes and cookies gets even better when they make the vanilla extract themselves. The kit includes everything but the alcohol needed to make a batch of real natural vanilla extract.

Tabletop cornhole, $48 from Uncommon Goods. The winter season will have many who enjoyed backyard games all summer feeling cooped up indoors. Bring the fun of barbecues and beach trips right to the kitchen table with a tabletop cornhole set from Uncommon Goods. Reviewers love the challenge of launching the mini bean bags across the board.

Boxed wine aerator, $50 from Uncommon Goods. Encourage a friend to upgrade his tastes this year with a boxed wine aerator such as one from Uncommon Goods. Cheap wine doesn’t have to taste like it.

Kindness necklace, $38 from ban.do. We could all use a little more kindness with ourselves and with others this year. Help someone you love spread that idea with an adorable necklace from ban.do. The gold-plated word will remind everyone who sees them to be kind.

Mini fridge, $49.99 from Amazon. Whether your friend likes to keep a can of soda cold on her desk or needs to chill her nightly skincare routine, an extra mini fridge such as the Cooluli on Amazon will make an excellent gift. It can even be charged and used as a cooler on the go.

$70 and Under

The Pedi System, starting at $70 from Olive & June. Have a sister missing the salon? Help her create her own spa day from home with the Pedi System from Olive & June. The kit comes with everything she needs to do her own pedicure packed in a convenient foot rest for easy application.

Weighted blanket, $69.90 from Amazon. This year has certainly caused a little more panic and anxiety for many people. Help your friend decompress with a calming weighted blanket such as the YnM cotton blanket from Amazon. Several different sizes and colors allow you to wrap your friend in something warm and comforting that also looks great on the couch.

Planter, $69 from Jungalow. For the family member who became a passionate plant parent this year, give his plant babies a beautiful new home with a planter from Jungalow. Handwoven by women in Rwanda, the peach hoop planter will make a beautiful addition to anyone’s space.

Verilux HappyLight, $59.99 from Amazon. As the winter months make it more difficult to spend time outside, perhaps your parents are in need of a little sunshine — even if it’s artificial. A therapy lamp such as the HappyLight by Verilux on Amazon may help boost mood and energy and could help improve sleep habits. Plus, this lamp can be placed on a surface or mounted on the wall.

2-in-1 chess and checkers set, $55 from MoMa Design store. Loved binge watching “The Queen’s Gambit” with your significant other? Test their chess skills or switch it up to checkers with a cute dual set from MoMa Design Store. The minimalist design and funky colors add a unique twist to the classic game pieces.

