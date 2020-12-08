FireEye Hacked; DoorDash IPO

The three major U.S. stock market indices all finished the day higher on Tuesday, as the U.K. became the first…

The three major U.S. stock market indices all finished the day higher on Tuesday, as the U.K. became the first Western country to start the process of vaccinating its public.

The vaccine, made by Pfizer (ticker: PFE) and BioNTech ( BNTX), is also one step closer to being administered in the U.S., as the Food and Drug Administration determined it met certain measures of success, setting the stage for emergency approval as early as this weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104 points, or 0.35%, to finish at 30,173.

FireEye hacked. After markets closed on Tuesday, cybersecurity firm FireEye ( FEYE) announced that it had been hacked by a capable nation-state. Early indications seem to point toward Russia as the culprit, as FireEye alerted the FBI to the hack, and the FBI has reportedly referred the case to its Russia specialists.

FireEye conducts extensive cybersecurity tests for corporations and government agencies to insulate them from the growing risk of digital attacks.

FEYE stock fell more than 7% in after-hours trading Tuesday.

DoorDash IPO Wednesday. This is a big week for newly public companies, with the food delivery startup DoorDash set to go public on Wednesday at a valuation that could come in around $36 billion. Home rental platform Airbnb is also slated to go public by the end of the week at a valuation that may come in around $40 billion.

The food delivery business is a crowded industry, with companies like Uber ( UBER), Uber-owned Postmates, GrubHub and Seamless, among others, all going up against one another as demand for delivery in the age of pandemic jumps.

