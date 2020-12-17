17 Cheap All-Inclusive Resorts to Visit

All-inclusive resorts promise a simplified vacation: One upfront fee covers food, drinks and select activities, so you can focus on…

All-inclusive resorts promise a simplified vacation: One upfront fee covers food, drinks and select activities, so you can focus on relaxing with a cocktail in hand instead of tracking your spending. However, not all accommodations that follow this design are created equal, and some can end up costing much more than you may be hoping to pay thanks to extra fees for everything from kids club access to meals at specialty restaurants. Whether you’re dreaming of a family-friendly trip or an adults-only escape, these reasonably priced all-inclusive resorts across the U.S., the Caribbean, Mexico and Canada ensure a memorable travel experience that won’t break the bank. (Note: Some of the amenities below may be affected by the coronavirus outbreak. New policies may be in place, including capacity restrictions and temporary closures of some facilities. Check with the official resort website, the CDC, the U.S. Department of State and local tourism boards before traveling.)

Cheap All-Inclusive Resorts:

— Majestic Colonial Punta Cana

— Club Med Sandpiper Bay

— Iberostar Selection Cancún

— Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa

— Hotel Riu Palace Mexico

— Sunscape Curacao Resort, Spa & Casino

— Tombstone Monument Ranch & Cattle Company

— Breezes Bahamas

— Club Med Turkoise

— Great Wolf Lodge Niagara Falls

— Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos

— Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa

— Hotel Riu Palace Tropical Bay

— The Explorean Cozumel

— Migis Lodge on Sebago Lake

— Catalonia Royal La Romana

— Chula Vista Resort, Trademark Collection by Wyndham

Majestic Colonial Punta Cana: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

This five-star, all-inclusive resort in Punta Cana is filled to the brim with pampering amenities and tons of activities for the whole family. Travelers can choose a room in the Family Section or the Colonial Club, which is reserved for guests ages 18 and older. All accommodations feature private hot tubs, free Wi-Fi access and balconies or terraces, among other amenities. Across the property, travelers can enjoy 11 bars, seven restaurants, multiple swimming pools, four tennis courts, nightly live music, a kids club and adults-only areas. Plus, the resort offers prime access to a private beach, as well as a spa and a golf course, though additional fees apply for the latter. Previous visitors highlighted the Majestic Colonial Punta Cana‘s excellent service staff and beautiful grounds as reasons to book a stay. All-inclusive prices range from around $150 to $430 per night, but vacationers can typically score a standard room for less than $300 nightly.

Club Med Sandpiper Bay: Port Saint Lucie, Florida

There are few budget-friendly all-inclusive resorts in the U.S., but Club Med Sandpiper Bay fits the ticket. Located in Port Saint Lucie, Florida — about 30 miles south of Vero Beach and roughly 50 miles north of West Palm Beach — the resort covers select water and land sports (tennis, golf, sailing and more), use of four outdoor pools, meals (including snacks and an open bar) and nightly entertainment in its room rates. There is also an on-site spa, where travelers can indulge in wellness and beauty treatments for an extra fee. Vacationers can choose from several room styles, all of which include a private balcony. Recent guests said the 307-room Club Med property is an excellent spot for families; there’s a complimentary kids club for guests ages 4 to 17, and children 3 and younger stay for free. Depending on the time of year, travelers may find rates as low as $105 per night for a standard room.

[See: Top All-Inclusive Resorts in Florida.]

Iberostar Selection Cancún: Cancun, Mexico

Amenities and activities abound at Iberostar Selection Cancún. A starting rate of around $215 per night (depending on the time of year and room style) covers all of the bases: meals and drinks, on-site beach access, free Wi-Fi connectivity, 10 pools, a children’s program, a FIFA-regulation soccer field, live evening entertainment, tennis, parking and a fitness center. The Cancun resort’s clean, modern guest rooms all include 24-hour room service, coffee makers, daily minibar service, bathrobes, flat-screen TVs and more. Past travelers commended the caring staff, relaxing pool areas and abundance of things to do for the whole family.

Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa: Montego Bay, Jamaica

Located in Montego Bay on the northwestern coast of Jamaica, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa provides a top-notch all-inclusive experience across 400 acres — without a massive price tag. Nightly rates include all meals and beverages, as well as select activities, such as beach volleyball, kayaking, kids club programs, workout classes and even rum mixology lessons. The property also boasts a private beach, a golf course, a spa and its own water park, all of which were a hit with recent travelers. (Note that access to the golf course and spa costs extra.) Suites include all the amenities you could need for a comfortable stay: free Wi-Fi access, a furnished patio, a flat-screen TV, a coffee maker and more. Rates start at around $230 per night for a standard suite.

Hotel Riu Palace Mexico: Playa del Carmen, Mexico

If you’re searching for a property that promises budget-friendly prices but doesn’t skimp on beautiful design, look no further than the Hotel Riu Palace Mexico. Modeled after a traditional Mexican estate and sharing a stretch of beachfront with four neighboring RIU resorts, the all-inclusive property offers unlimited dining and drinks, sports like tennis and beach volleyball, daytime and nighttime entertainment, 24-hour room service, four swimming pools and two whirlpools in one set price. Extra perks, including access to bars across all of the RIU properties in the vicinity and the complimentary RiuLand kids club, provide even more bang for your buck. All 434 suites are equipped with free Wi-Fi access, minibars and private balconies or terraces. Past guests highlighted the property’s attentive staff and clean rooms. Rates for standard accommodations at this Playa del Carmen resort typically start at around $200 per night, though deals dipping to $100 per night can be found, depending on the time of year and seasonal sales.

Sunscape Curacao Resort, Spa & Casino: Willemstad, Curacao

At Sunscape Curacao Resort, Spa & Casino, you won’t need a wristband to enjoy the property’s limitless amenities. That’s because rates include reservation-free meals and drinks across six restaurants and seven bars, access to kids and teens clubs, nonmotorized water sports (think: kayaking, snorkeling and more), nightly entertainment like movies on the beach, land activities (such as beach volleyball, rock climbing and tennis), multiple pools and a wide white sand beach. There are also a casino and a spa on-site (not included in the rate), plus you can take the complimentary shuttle to downtown Willemstad should you wish to explore off the property. Recent travelers were particularly fond of the variety of food options and live entertainment. In-room amenities include minibars, flat-screen TVs, coffee makers and Wi-Fi access (which may cost extra, depending on your accommodation choice). Nightly all-inclusive rates start around $110 per person for a standard room, including taxes and gratuities.

Tombstone Monument Ranch & Cattle Company: Tombstone, Arizona

If a beach vacation isn’t quite your style, grab your cowboy boots and embark on an all-inclusive adventure at Tombstone Monument Ranch & Cattle Company. Located about 75 miles southeast of Tucson, this rural property is designed to look like an Old West town and is surrounded by historic mines and wells, abandoned railroads and ancient petroglyphs. With the all-inclusive package, guests receive three meals each day, plus access to activities like guided horseback rides and nighttime entertainment — all of which past vacationers enjoyed. Travelers can also utilize the ranch’s amenities, ranging from the ordinary (a swimming pool and a hot tub) to the one of a kind (an old-timey saloon with card games and dancing). Some experiences, such as shooting lessons and mountain excursions, cost extra. All-inclusive prices, which vary seasonally, start at around $200 per person, per night.

Breezes Bahamas: Nassau, Bahamas

At Breezes Bahamas, guests can enjoy the laid-back vibe that the Bahamas is known for without stressing about money. Travelers can spend their days lounging by one of three freshwater pools, sipping on fruity drinks at the swim-up bar and laying out on the private stretch of Cable Beach. Water sports and nighttime entertainment abound, and the five on-site dining establishments receive rave reviews from previous patrons. What’s more, couples will be pleased to learn that Breezes Bahamas only welcomes vacationers ages 14 and older — a policy recent travelers said helped create a peaceful atmosphere. Guest rooms range from the Classic Room to the Presidential Suite, and all come outfitted with satellite TVs, complimentary Wi-Fi access and marble bathrooms. All-inclusive rates start at about $270 per person, per night for a standard room but may vary depending on the time of year. Keep an eye out for special deals, which can dip as low as $140 per night.

Club Med Turkoise: Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands

Overlooking Grace Bay from its perch on 50 pristine acres on the Turks and Caicos island of Providenciales, Club Med Turkoise is an adults-only, all-inclusive paradise. The resort features an outdoor pool, two restaurants and three bars, as well as 291 guest rooms equipped with TVs, minifridges and bathrooms with dual vanities and heated towel bars. Known for scuba diving and sailing, the property includes unlimited nonmotorized water and land sports in its standard rates. Additionally, room rates cover all meals, alcoholic beverages, snacks, Wi-Fi access, live entertainment and gratuities. Past travelers heaped praise on the quality of the food and service at this property, adding that both exceeded their expectations. Standard rates start as low as $130 per person, per night, and vary by season.

[Read: The Best Caribbean Beaches.]

Great Wolf Lodge Niagara Falls: Niagara Falls, Ontario

All-inclusive properties are hard to come by in Canada, but Great Wolf Lodge Niagara Falls is worth a look for families traveling with kids. Situated 2 miles northeast of Niagara Falls, the property features an indoor water park with a lazy river, hot tubs and waterslides that will please visitors of all ages. Room rates include water park passes, Wi-Fi connectivity, a fitness center and other kids activities (like story time and singalong shows), and families can add on all-inclusive dining packages that cover breakfast, lunch and dinner for an additional fee per person. Most previous travelers praised the property’s endless activities and amenities, noting they would return again with their families in the future. Base prices start at around $200 per night. (Note: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the property is currently accepting reservations for March 1, 2021, and beyond.)

Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos: San Jose del Cabo, Mexico

A family-friendly retreat, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos overlooks the rugged Pacific coast and the Sea of Cortez in San José del Cabo. Room rates cover all meals and unlimited alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks, as well as basic Wi-Fi access, parking, a fitness center, multiple pools (including an adults-only oasis with a swim-up bar and a kids zone with waterslides), live entertainment and daily activities like dance lessons. Guest rooms and suites feature complimentary minibars, rainfall showers, free room service and more. Past vacationers had high praise for the property, highlighting the exceptional service, nicely decorated accommodations and beautiful beach. Depending on the season, nightly rates can start as low as $240 for a standard room.

Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa: Rodney Bay, St. Lucia

As one of the world’s top honeymoon destinations, St. Lucia is full of luxury resorts with high prices to match. By comparison, the base rate for the all-inclusive plan at Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa is a steal: Packages start at $177 per person, per night. Set prices include a daily spa treatment per room (choices include a 30-minute back, head or foot massage), three meals a day, top-shelf alcoholic beverages, passes to the on-site Splash Island Water Park, access to restaurants around Rodney Bay Village (for stays lasting seven nights or longer), nonmotorized water sports, snacks and Wi-Fi access. Bright, airy guest rooms feature balconies or patios with garden, pool or beach views. Previous guests were especially fond of the resort’s manicured grounds and accommodating staff. Though the property’s location is around a 40-mile drive north of the famous Pitons, its reasonable rates and abundance of amenities may make up for the resort’s distance from top attractions.

Hotel Riu Palace Tropical Bay: Negril, Jamaica

Negril is one of Jamaica’s most popular tourist destinations, and as such, lodging rates can run high. For a relatively budget-friendly trip, head to the Hotel Riu Palace Tropical Bay. At this all-inclusive property, nightly prices typically start around $230 per person but can dip to around $100, depending on what property deals are available. Rates cover gratuities, live entertainment, recreational activities (like windsurfing and kayaking) and free Wi-Fi access throughout the hotel, plus access to three pools (including a kids pool), a beach, a kids program, four bars and multiple buffet and a la carte restaurants. Inside the guest rooms and suites, you’ll find amenities like minibars, satellite TVs, coffee makers and balconies or terraces. Past guests praised the hotel’s attentive staff and the authentic Jamaican meals served at the on-site jerk hut.

The Explorean Cozumel: Cozumel, Mexico

You don’t have to stay at a massive resort for a top-notch all-inclusive experience. At the secluded 56-room Explorean Cozumel, rates include Wi-Fi access, rooms appointed with the basic essentials and gourmet meals and beverages at the on-site restaurant, plus one scheduled activity per day, ranging from snorkeling to kayaking to archaeological site excursions. If you’d prefer to relax with a good book in hand, head to the small private pool surrounded by trees. Recent visitors loved that the hotel planned optional daily activities for them, and they also enjoyed being removed from Cozumel‘s crowds. Though the hotel isn’t technically adults-only, most previous travelers noted that it is better suited for more mature guests; there are no activities designed specifically for children, and one of the property’s highlights is its tranquil environment. As an added bonus, vacationers can enjoy complimentary access to the amenities at the neighboring Fiesta Americana Cozumel All Inclusive — The Explorean’s larger, busier sister property featuring a pool, multiple restaurants and a swim-up bar. Nightly rates at The Explorean Cozumel start at around $260.

[Read: The Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico.]

Migis Lodge on Sebago Lake: South Casco, Maine

Migis Lodge is a seasonal property situated about 25 miles northwest of Portland in southern Maine. Opened in 1916, the rustic eight-room lodge (and additional 35 cottages) nestled along the shore of Sebago Lake offers guests of all ages the chance to unwind in the great outdoors, with activities like kayaking, fishing, sailing and water skiing. All-inclusive rates cover travelers’ accommodations, meals, activities and access to on-site facilities, including tennis courts and a disc golf course. Past guests offered high praise for the property, describing it as a hidden gem that exceeded all expectations. Rates start at around $230 per person, per night and do not include alcoholic beverages, motorized boat excursions, taxes or service charges.

Catalonia Royal La Romana: Bayahibe, Dominican Republic

Catalonia Royal La Romana is an adults-only, all-inclusive property in the small resort town of Bayahibe, which sits about 45 miles southwest of Punta Cana. With less than 150 guest rooms and suites, this Catalonia Hotels & Resorts outpost differs from the larger complexes found across the Dominican Republic. In fact, some recent vacationers said it has the feel of a boutique hotel. Accommodations are modern and clean, decorated in neutral colors with pops of sea foam green. All offer amenities like balconies or terraces, free Wi-Fi access, bathrobes, minibars and towels for the pool and beach. Standard rates start around $150 per night and include meals and snacks at various buffet-style restaurants and a la carte venues (there are five full-service eateries in all), alcoholic beverages, gratuities and entertainment throughout the day and night, plus access to sports facilities (including a sand volleyball court), a private beach, a swimming pool and a solarium.

Chula Vista Resort, Trademark Collection by Wyndham: Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

A getaway to a water park resort is what family vacation dreams are made of. Known as the “Water Park Capital of the World,” the town of Wisconsin Dells is no stranger to this type of accommodation. What makes Chula Vista Resort, Trademark Collection by Wyndham a great option is its affordable all-inclusive package. Along with lodging at Chula Vista, guests can enjoy access to the property’s indoor and outdoor water parks, meals at two of the resort’s restaurants and limitless alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks. Travelers can take their pick between standard rooms, suites, condos, villas and vacation homes; most previous guests found the accommodations clean and comfortable. All-inclusive packages start at $181 per person, per night and can be purchased for a weekday, a weekend or an entire week.

You may also like:

— The Best Cheap Caribbean Vacations

— The Best Cheap Romantic Getaways

— The Best Family Beach Vacations in the U.S.

— The Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean

— Fun All-Inclusive Family Vacations

More from U.S. News

16 Top Romantic Getaways in Florida

The 15 Best Face Masks for Travel

16 Top East Coast Beaches to Visit

17 Cheap All-Inclusive Resorts to Visit originally appeared on usnews.com