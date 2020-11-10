Where Do Veterans Live?

Veterans in the U.S. In 2019, 17.4 million military veterans lived in the U.S., according to the U.S. Census Bureau.…

Veterans in the U.S.

In 2019, 17.4 million military veterans lived in the U.S., according to the U.S. Census Bureau. More than half of those veterans were 65 or older, with the majority serving during the Vietnam War or Gulf War. Men made up 90.6% of veterans, and 81.4% were white.

Veterans accounted for nearly 7% of the nation’s total population in 2019, but some states were home to far more veterans than others. New York had the lowest percentage of veterans, at 4.3%.

Here are the states with the highest percentage of veterans:

10. South Carolina

Veteran share of population: 8.868%

Veteran population: 354,669

9. Washington

Veteran share of population: 8.891%

Veteran population: 523,852

8. Maine

Veteran share of population: 8.894%

Veteran population: 97,439

7. Nevada

Veteran share of population: 8.928%

Veteran population: 212,507

6. Delaware

Veteran share of population: 8.933%

Veteran population: 68,252

5. Idaho

Veteran share of population: 9.070%

Veteran population: 120,919

4. Wyoming

Veteran share of population: 9.372%

Veteran population: 41,390

3. Virginia

Veteran share of population: 10.019%

Veteran population: 655,698

2. Montana

Veteran share of population: 10.281%

Veteran population: 86,270

1. Alaska

Veteran share of population: 10.742%

Veteran population: 57,225

