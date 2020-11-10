Veterans in the U.S.
In 2019, 17.4 million military veterans lived in the U.S., according to the U.S. Census Bureau. More than half of those veterans were 65 or older, with the majority serving during the Vietnam War or Gulf War. Men made up 90.6% of veterans, and 81.4% were white.
Veterans accounted for nearly 7% of the nation’s total population in 2019, but some states were home to far more veterans than others. New York had the lowest percentage of veterans, at 4.3%.
Here are the states with the highest percentage of veterans:
10. South Carolina
Veteran share of population: 8.868%
Veteran population: 354,669
Learn more about South Carolina
9. Washington
Veteran share of population: 8.891%
Veteran population: 523,852
Learn more about Washington.
8. Maine
Veteran share of population: 8.894%
Veteran population: 97,439
Learn more about Maine.
7. Nevada
Veteran share of population: 8.928%
Veteran population: 212,507
Learn more about Nevada.
6. Delaware
Veteran share of population: 8.933%
Veteran population: 68,252
Learn more about Delaware.
5. Idaho
Veteran share of population: 9.070%
Veteran population: 120,919
Learn more about Idaho.
4. Wyoming
Veteran share of population: 9.372%
Veteran population: 41,390
Learn more about Wyoming.
3. Virginia
Veteran share of population: 10.019%
Veteran population: 655,698
Learn more about Virginia.
2. Montana
Veteran share of population: 10.281%
Veteran population: 86,270
Learn more about Montana.
1. Alaska
Veteran share of population: 10.742%
Veteran population: 57,225
Learn more about Alaska.
States With the Highest Percentage of Veterans
1. Alaska
2. Montana
3. Virginia
4. Wyoming
5. Idaho
6. Delaware
7. Nevada
8. Maine
9. Washington
10. South Carolina
More from U.S. News
Which State Has the Most Regulations?
10 Best States for Business Taxes
California Firearm Purchases, Concerns of Violence Are Up During Pandemic
Where Do Veterans Live? originally appeared on usnews.com