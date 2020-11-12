CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. to delay classroom return this week | DC restaurant fined for maskless patrons | Latest coronavirus test results
The Associated Press

November 12, 2020, 6:47 PM

Balanced Fund 14346.55 – .62 + .66 + 7.71

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2423.97 + .38 – .27 + 9.28

Emerging Markets 396.77 – .41 + 1.26 + 8.66

Equity Income Fund 13539.15 – 1.10 + 2.79 – .98

GNMA 784.57 – .04 – .18 + 3.12

General Municipal Debt 1462.23 + .14 + .16 + 2.70

Gold Fund 413.00 + .73 – 7.88 + 30.15

High Current Yield 2381.00 – .42 + .44 + 1.34

High Yield Municipal 680.05 + .33 + .47 + .90

International Fund 2084.50 – .87 + 2.87 + 3.66

Science and Technology Fund 4238.33 – .35 – 1.12 + 32.14

Short Investment Grade 386.90 + .03 + .09 + 3.57

Short Municipal 191.98 – .03 + 1.33

US Government 742.69 + .76 – .14 + 7.71

