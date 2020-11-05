Balanced Fund 14247.58 + 1.28 + 3.90 + 6.96 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2429.98 + .35 + 1.24 + 9.55 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 14247.58 + 1.28 + 3.90 + 6.96

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2429.98 + .35 + 1.24 + 9.55

Emerging Markets 396.36 + 3.57 + 5.95 + 8.54

Equity Income Fund 13145.80 + 1.42 + 5.30 – 3.86

GNMA 785.68 + .02 + .14 + 3.27

General Municipal Debt 1459.69 + .15 + .55 + 2.52

Gold Fund 449.21 + 6.69 + 10.91 + 41.56

High Current Yield 2370.31 + .61 + 2.03 + .89

High Yield Municipal 676.88 + .21 + .53 + .43

International Fund 2028.55 + 2.43 + 6.81 + .88

Science and Technology Fund 4286.88 + 3.06 + 6.89 + 33.66

Short Investment Grade 386.52 + .05 + .17 + 3.47

Short Municipal 191.96 – .01 + .07 + 1.32

US Government 743.68 + .07 + .44 + 7.86

