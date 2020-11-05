Balanced Fund 14247.58 + 1.28 + 3.90 + 6.96
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2429.98 + .35 + 1.24 + 9.55
Emerging Markets 396.36 + 3.57 + 5.95 + 8.54
Equity Income Fund 13145.80 + 1.42 + 5.30 – 3.86
GNMA 785.68 + .02 + .14 + 3.27
General Municipal Debt 1459.69 + .15 + .55 + 2.52
Gold Fund 449.21 + 6.69 + 10.91 + 41.56
High Current Yield 2370.31 + .61 + 2.03 + .89
High Yield Municipal 676.88 + .21 + .53 + .43
International Fund 2028.55 + 2.43 + 6.81 + .88
Science and Technology Fund 4286.88 + 3.06 + 6.89 + 33.66
Short Investment Grade 386.52 + .05 + .17 + 3.47
Short Municipal 191.96 – .01 + .07 + 1.32
US Government 743.68 + .07 + .44 + 7.86
