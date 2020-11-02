ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
The Associated Press

November 2, 2020, 6:57 PM

Balanced Fund 13732.63 + .61 – 1.53 + 3.10

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2399.33 + .26 – .39 + 8.17

Emerging Markets 371.42 + .64 – 1.77 + 1.71

Equity Income Fund 12649.99 + 1.69 – 1.85 – 7.48

GNMA 785.19 + .06 + .13 + 3.20

General Municipal Debt 1451.86 – .02 + .08 + 1.97

Gold Fund 420.56 + 2.58 + .25 + 32.53

High Current Yield 2326.84 + .22 – .61 – .96

High Yield Municipal 672.72 – .10 – .19

International Fund 1908.66 + 1.32 – 2.42 – 5.08

Science and Technology Fund 3938.18 + .54 – 3.41 + 22.78

Short Investment Grade 385.86 + .02 – .07 + 3.29

Short Municipal 191.82 – .01 – .02 + 1.25

US Government 738.67 + .03 – .33 + 7.13

