Yes, Chase Young knew of 2019’s Chase Young Bowl between Washington and New York

Yes, Young knew of Chase Young Bowl between Washington and NY originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team and the New York Giants are facing off this Sunday and, somehow, it’s an important game in the NFC East race (yes, you’re right, that’s an insult to all other races that have taken place in the world’s history as well as the history of any other worlds that may exist out there. Sorry).

The last time the two clubs met was in Week 16 of the 2019 season at FedEx Field. The visitors won that matchup in overtime, but by doing so, they basically allowed the Burgundy and Gold to settle into the second spot of the draft order.

Months later, of course, Washington would take Chase Young with the pick they landed largely due to their result against the Giants.

Well, during a Thursday Zoom session with reporters, Young was asked if, back then, he knew just how much that Week 16 meeting would determine his NFL future. At first, he was noncommittal.

“That’s the stuff I tried not to listen to,” he said. “I was locked in.”

Apparently, though, he wasn’t locked in enough.

“I heard about it for sure,” Young soon added. “They said it on the TV. Everybody was sending me videos, talking about the Chase Young Bowl.”

The usually serious rookie defensive end laughed after that exchange and was a good sport throughout the back-and-forth.

Yet when he was hit with a question about whether New York should’ve tanked instead of beating Washington, he quickly buttoned up again.

“I’m just a player,” he said.

That he is. A special one, too. And one that belongs to Washington and not the Giants thanks to an otherwise meaningless 2019 football game that’s known — even by the namesake himself — as the Chase Young Bowl.