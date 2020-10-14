Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?

The current global pandemic has many Americans rethinking the way they travel. Road trips and camping vacations have grown in…

The current global pandemic has many Americans rethinking the way they travel. Road trips and camping vacations have grown in popularity, as many Americans have discovered the country has more than its fair share of stunning natural landscapes, from the Grand Canyon to Acadia National Park. Some people have even created memorable vacations in their backyards.

However, if you’re itching to leave the U.S., there are several countries around the world that will accept you (and your negative coronavirus test results), though some specific restrictions will apply. If you decide to travel, be sure to evaluate the risks and understand the safest ways to travel. You should also look out for yourself and others by taking necessary safety precautions and investing in one of the best face masks for travel.

Note that due to the pandemic, travel guidelines are constantly changing; you’ll want to check your destination’s official tourism website periodically before your trip. And, consider purchasing travel insurance, so you don’t lose money if your U.S. passport is no longer accepted at the last minute.

Below are the countries that currently accept travelers from the United States. If you decide to travel, you’ll also want to check with the State Department for information on returning from your visit as there are some restrictions in place, including specific airports you must transit through and quarantine rules in some cases. (Note: All mentions of coronavirus tests refer to the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test unless otherwise stated. This information was accurate at the time of publication and will be updated as additional information becomes available.)

Albania

U.S. citizens can enter this southeastern European country without a negative coronavirus test. However, they’ll have to oblige by the screening procedures at the airport, which may include sanitization and reduced physical contact. On your Albanian vacation, you’ll be able to visit public beaches and some museums all the while abiding by social distancing guidelines. Make note that on your return home, there are restrictions to what countries you can pass through, according to the embassy website.

Antigua and Barbuda

Access to this Caribbean gem is contingent on a negative coronavirus test taken within seven days prior to arrival at the airport. American travelers will be subject to temperature checks and health screenings before being admitted into Antigua and Barbuda, no matter if they’re coming from a plane, a cruise ship or another mode of transportation. Find more specific information on the country’s tourism website.

Aruba

According to its website, which is updated frequently with information on travel restrictions, Aruba is welcoming U.S. vacationers to the island. However, entrance hinges on travelers’ completion of an online embarkation/disembarkation card and a health assessment, plus a negative coronavirus test (for everyone 15 and older). Travelers can get tested before arrival, upon arrival or both for extra precaution. Note that depending on what state you call home, you may be subject to more testing; for example, travelers from California are seen as higher risk than those from South Dakota. All U.S. travelers also much purchase Aruba Visitor Insurance to ensure they are covered if health issues arise during their stay. This insurance cost varies depending on each traveler’s age and length of stay; to find out how much it costs, check out the Aruba Visitor Insurance calculator.

Armenia

This southeastern Asian country allows U.S. citizens to enter as long as they either present a negative coronavirus test or agree to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. Face masks are required in public spaces throughout the country, but virtually every business is open in Armenia. Learn more about the pandemic atmosphere in the country at the U.S. Embassy in Armenia website or the Armenian government’s travel restrictions website.

The Bahamas

A popular tourist destination among stateside citizens, t he Bahamas are welcoming American visitors to the picturesque islands. Travelers must complete an online health visa and provide a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than five days before departure. They must then agree to vacation in place — or in other words, quarantine at their chosen place of lodging — for the entirety of their trip or for at least 14 days. Visitors are able to use and enjoy the amenities available at their property.

However, starting in November, visitors will be able to explore the island freely without any quarantine period as long as they present a negative test taken no more than seven days prior to arrival. Be aware that those who travel around the Bahamas without wearing face coverings will be subject to fines. Learn more about traveling details on the tourism website.

Bangladesh

As long as U.S. citizens take a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of traveling to Bangladesh and prove the negative results with the appropriate documentation, they can enter the country. However, a negative test does not mean travelers are exempt from a 14-day quarantine period upon arriving in the country. Visit this website to learn more about Bangladesh’s entry and exit requirements.

Barbados

As long as travelers complete a travel form online within 24 hours of their flight to Barbados and provide a negative coronavirus test result taken within 72 hours of their entrance to the island, they can vacation in this Caribbean paradise. However, U.S. citizens are required to quarantine for 14 days on the island before venturing outside their place of residence. They also must stay at an approved hotel or villa (at their own expense) where their health will be monitored. Travelers who receive another negative coronavirus test after five days of being on the island will be permitted to move around the island freely. Visit the Barbados website for more information regarding traveling during the pandemic.

Belarus

U.S. citizens can travel to Belarus with limited restrictions. Travelers won’t need a negative coronavirus test prior to arrival but will be subject to health screenings, including temperature checks, at the port of entry. Visit the U.S. Embassy in Belarus website for additional information.

Bermuda

This Atlantic paradise welcomes Americans to its pristine beaches as long as the travelers present a negative COVID-19 test before departure from the U.S. and agree to periodic testing throughout their stay. Travelers will also be required to submit a travel authorization form and a $75 fee to be approved for entrance to Bermuda. Visit the U.S. Consulate in Bermuda website for additional information. The Bermuda tourism board also has a website that outlines how to travel safely and responsibly to the island.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

The U.S. Embassy in Bosnia-Herzegovina states the country is open to American visitors as long as they can show a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 48 hours before entry.

Brazil

Although the U.S. government advises against travel to Brazil with a Level 4 advisory because of the country’s growing number of coronavirus cases and crime, there are no restrictions in place to stop American travelers. Travelers from the U.S. will not need to quarantine or show any type of negative test, unless required by their airline or other travel entity. Visit the U.S. Embassy in Brazil website for more information.

Cambodia

Cambodia operates under strict coronavirus-related rules, but that doesn’t mean U.S. citizens are forbidden from traveling there. Americans must present a negative coronavirus test taken 72 hours prior to arrival and get tested again upon arrival to the Cambodian airport. If multiple people on a flight test positive upon arrival, everyone on that particular flight is required to quarantine in a government-approved establishment, then get retested at the end of the quarantine period. If the results are negative, travelers still must self-isolate at their place of residence or lodging. Not to mention, travelers are also required to pay a $2,000 deposit to cover the costs of testing, lodging and potential medical treatment. In the event a person doesn’t need $2,000 worth of assistance, some money will be returned. On top of that, travelers will have to fork over $90 for a limited health insurance package, according to the embassy website.

Colombia

U.S. citizens can travel to Colombia after providing proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 96 hours before travel begins. The U.S. Embassy in Colombia website also states travelers should be prepared for further health screening upon arrival.

Costa Rica

This Central American country, favored by Americans for its lush landscape and pristine beaches, places travel restrictions on a state-by-state basis. For example, visitors from Vermont (and 19 other states, plus Washington, D.C.) were allowed entry starting Oct. 1. Those from Florida, Georgia and Texas can enter from Oct. 15 onward, and residents of all other U.S. states can enter beginning Nov. 1. Costa Rica also requires visitors to submit a negative COVID-19 test taken less than 72 hours before their visit. Medical insurance and health pass forms are also required, according to the U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica website. Additional details are available on Costa Rica’s tourism board website as well.

Croatia

Unlike its fellow European destinations, Croatia has been accepting U.S. citizens across its borders since July. Travelers must present a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 48 hours before their arrival in Croatia, and they are subject to medical screenings at their specific point of entry. Quarantines are required for those who present expired tests. Visit the Croatian government’s specific COVID-19 website or the tourism board’s coronavirus FAQ site to learn more about how the country is dealing with the pandemic.

Djibouti

There are no pre-flight COVID-19 test requirements for Americans traveling to Djibouti, but passengers will be subject to health screenings and a rapid COVID-19 saliva test for $30 upon arrival. Only travelers who test negative will be allowed to enter the country; those who test positive will either depart on the next flight or enter isolation and treatment. Learn more by visiting the U.S. Embassy in Djibouti website.

Dominica

Americans are allowed to visit Dominica if they answer a health questionnaire and present proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their departure. Upon arrival in Dominica, travelers from the U.S. will be subject to another test, a quarantine period of at least five days and another test after the five-day period, according to the U.S. Embassy in Dominica website. Additional info on health and safety protocols is available on Dominica’s tourism board website.

Dominican Republic

Despite a Level 4 travel advisory set by the U.S. government, American travelers are still permitted to visit this island nation, whose popular tourism spots include Punta Cana, Puerto Plata and Santo Domingo. While the country doesn’t require a negative coronavirus test before visiting, travelers will be chosen at random for coronavirus tests upon arrival at the port of entry. Health screening procedures, such as temperature checks, are also in place. The latest visitor information is available on the tourism board’s website.

Ecuador

American travelers visiting Ecuador must present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 10 days of their arrival. Those who do not present a negative test must take a test upon arrival and are required to quarantine at an approved place of residence in Ecuador. If the test is negative, travelers can end their quarantine; if it is positive, they will continue quarantine and receive any necessary healthcare. Learn more about protocols in Ecuador at the U.S. Embassy website.

Egypt

If you’re visiting Egypt from America, you’ll need to present physical proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken ideally no more than 72 hours (but up to 96 hours) before arrival. There is no required quarantine for American travelers, but there may be some restrictions on travel within the country, which could hinder your travel plans. Learn more about specific interstate travel restrictions on the embassy website.

El Salvador

This Central American country requires U.S. citizens to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival in El Salvador. Visitors will also be subject to various medical screenings at their port of entry before beginning their travels through El Salvador. There is no required quarantine period for U.S. travelers, according to the U.S. Embassy in El Salvador website.

Equatorial Guinea

U.S. citizens are allowed to visit Equatorial Guinea without any need for quarantine upon arrival as long as they provide proof of a negative coronavirus test taken no more than 48 hours before arrival in the country, according to the U.S. Embassy website.

Ethiopia

Travelers to this North African country must present a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 120 hours prior to flying, according to the embassy website. There are health screenings in place at the ports of entry, and if any traveler exhibits coronavirus-like symptoms, they will be taken to temporary isolation. Any American traveler who does not present a negative test will be required to quarantine for 14 days before exploring all that Ethiopia has to offer.

French Polynesia

Idyllic islands like Tahiti, Mo’orea and Bora Bora beckon U.S. citizens to visit, and as long as Americans present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their departure from the states, they are free to explore French Polynesia. Another self-test four days after arrival is a requirement for those visiting Tahiti. A “sanitary entry form” is also required, so travelers can give details about their health before arriving. While vacationing on the islands of French Polynesia, visitors will have to abide by the strict face covering and social distancing procedures set by the government. Learn more about the current French Polynesian COVID-19 protocols on the tourism website.

Ghana

Americans looking to travel to Ghana must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before leaving for their trip. Additional health screenings are in place upon arrival in Ghana, and all arriving passengers must take another rapid COVID-19 test for $150 to fully enter the country (paid for at their own expense). Learn more about what your trip to Ghana will look like on the U.S. Embassy website.

Grenada

According to its entry protocol website, Grenada is allowing arrival of U.S. residents as long as they present proof of a negative coronavirus test with seven days of travel. After arriving in Grenada, travelers must stay at an approved hotel for quarantine for four days before opting to take a second test, which would determine whether they are free to move around the country.

Guatemala

In addition to partaking in health screenings at ports of entry and completing a health pass form online, U.S. citizens traveling to Guatemala must present proof of a negative coronavirus test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival. Once in the country, visitors won’t have to quarantine, and there are no restrictions on travel within Guatemala, according to the embassy website.

Haiti

Commercial flights from the United States to Haiti are now operating for those looking to safely vacation on a Caribbean island. However, passengers must declare their health in a formal statement and be prepared for check-ins from the Ministry of Public Health throughout their stay. Travelers are subject to health screenings upon arrival and may be contacted up to three times based on the information disclosed in their health declaration to monitor for signs of disease, according to the embassy website.

Honduras

Americans will need a negative coronavirus test to enter Honduras. Visitors should note there will be health screenings in place at the airport, and certain essential activities, such as shopping, will only be allowed on alternating days. (Designated days depend on your passport number.) Learn more about what your trip to Honduras will look like on the U.S. Embassy website or visit the Honduras government website for additional details.

Ireland

Americans can venture across the pond to Ireland without proof of a negative COVID-19 test and no additional screenings in place at ports of entry. However, only necessary travel to this country is encouraged. A 14-day quarantine is required upon arrival, and visitors must fill out a Passenger Locator Form detailing where they will isolate, according to the embassy website. See up-to-date information on the Ireland tourism board website.

Jamaica

Anyone traveling to Jamaica from the U.S. will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test (from an accredited medical lab) taken no more than 10 days before travel. An application to enter the country is also required for American visitors, as stated on the tourism board website.

Kenya

As long as they can provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 96 hours of arriving in the country and arrive without a fever or cough, trouble breathing and flu-like symptons, Americans can travel to Kenya for touristic purposes. According to the embassy website, there are health screenings, including temperature checks, in place at the Kenyan airports as well.

Kosovo

While this southeastern European country imposes curfews on restaurants and other nightlife, Kosovo allows anyone to visit. There are no quarantine periods required, nor are travelers required to take a coronavirus test before entering. Learn more about travel in Kosovo on the embassy website.

Lebanon

Lebanon allows people to travel from the United States as long as they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 96 hours of traveling to this Middle Eastern country. However, there are travel restrictions in place throughout the country as well as a curfew, as stated on the embassy website.

Liberia

To enter Liberia, visitors must either take a COVID-19 test upon their point of departure from the United States and provide a valid negative result, or take a coronavirus test upon arrival in Liberia. They will also be subject to temperature checks at the Liberian airports. However, there is no required quarantine period nor restrictions on interstate travel. A tourist visa is required for travel, according to the embassy website.

Maldives

Many resorts and hotels have reopened in the Maldives, and American travelers can experience a once-in-a-lifetime vacation here after providing proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival. Anyone exhibiting symptoms upon arrival will be tested and, if positive, be required to isolate. All others are free to explore with minimal restrictions, according to the country’s tourism board updates page.

Malta

This picturesque Mediterranean island is a travel option for Americans who adhere to strict guidelines prior to travel. Travel directly from the United States is banned, but if U.S. tourists quarantine in a corridor country, such as Croatia or Turkey, for 14 days, they can then enter Malta. Check out the list of corridor countries and specific travel guidelines on the embassy website. Of course, there are screening measures in place upon arriving on the island as well.

Mexico

Americans can embark on a vacation in Mexico without taking a COVID-19 test prior to traveling. While travel across the land border between the U.S. and Mexico remains limited to essential trips, nonessential travel has resumed via air. Travelers will be subject to health screenings upon arrival and should note there are some cities around the country that have curfews and other health restrictions in place. Learn more about traveling while in Mexico at the embassy website.

Montenegro

A negative COVID-19 test or a coronavirus antibody test taken no more than 72 prior to arrival is required for Americans visiting Montenegro. Visitors should be careful not to stop in any of the banned countries before arriving in Montenegro, though. Find the restricted countries on the Montenegro embassy’s website.

Morocco

Morocco, the African country most frequented by tourists, is open to select Americans. Travelers who are either dual citizens of Morocco, or have reservations with a Moroccan tour group or hotel are permitted to enter. They must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their departure and are subject to health screenings upon arrival. Learn more about the rules applying to specific travelers on the embassy website; additional info is available on the Morocco tourism board website as well.

Namibia

Tourists entering Namibia must provide a negative COVID-19 test performed no more than 72 hours before their initial flight, according to the embassy website. There are additional health screenings in place at airports but no restrictions on travel within the country once a tourist has passed all these tests.

Niger

Visitors to Niger must present a negative COVID-19 test result taken no more than 72 hours prior to landing in this West African country. The embassy website also states American visitors will be subject to medical screening measures upon entry.

Nigeria

American travelers older than 10 must provide negative COVID-19 test results taken within the previous 120 hours before arrival to this country. They must also sign a health declaration before traveling and pay out of pocket for a retest after spending seven days in Nigeria, according to the embassy website.

North Macedonia

This southeastern European country makes it easy for American travelers to visit. No one coming from the U.S. is required to take a coronavirus test before arriving, though they may be subject to medical screening at the airport, according to the embassy website.

Panama

This sunny Central American nation doesn’t place specific restrictions on travel from any country, according to the tourism website. However, visitors must show proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within 48 hours of their trip. If the test is expired, travelers will be subject to further testing at the airport. Note that upon arrival, there are additional health screening measures in place, including temperature checks, and a Ministry of Health worker can perform random rapid tests on any traveler.

Puerto Rico

Travelers who are asymptomatic, take a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arriving in Puerto Rico and offer proof of a negative result, and submit a completed Travel Declaration Form are free to explore the island, according to the tourism board website.

Rwanda

While American tourists are allowed to visit Rwanda, the country’s government goes to great lengths to reduce the spread of coronavirus from tourism, according to the embassy website. First, tourists must present negative coronavirus test results taken within 120 hours of their trip, and they must fill out a Passenger Locator Form, which details their passport information and travel plan. Upon arrival, Americans will partake in health screenings at their port of entry, and will then travel to a hotel or residence of their choice as they await the results of a second COVID-19 test (paid at their own expense). Self-isolation is required until the results of this second test prove to be negative.

St. Barts

No more than 72 hours before their departure for St. Barts, American travelers must take a COVID-19 test and provide the negative results. They must also sign a sworn statement acknowledging they are healthy and have not been in contact with coronavirus-positive people in the two weeks prior. Visit the embassy website for more travel specifics.

St. Lucia

Armed with a negative coronavirus test taken no more than a week before their trip to St. Lucia, Americans can visit this picturesque island nation. Before arrival, travelers will have to disclose health information in a travel registration form and adhere to the medical screening procedures at the country’s airport. Visit the embassy website or the tourism board website before traveling to learn more specifics.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Americans looking to visit St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be subject to many coronavirus tests, according to the embassy website. The first must be taken no more than five days before arrival in the island nation. Another test will be administered upon arrival and, no matter the results, a five-day quarantine period is mandatory. Visitors must take another negative test approximately four to five days after arrival before continuing to vacation in place for the next nine to 16 days in an approved location.

Senegal

U.S. citizens entering Senegal from the states must provide negative coronavirus test results taken no more than a week before their arrival. Health screenings are also in place at Senegal’s ports of entry. Use the guidelines provided on the embassy website to plan your trip to Senegal.

Serbia

This Balkan nation is allowing American visitors as long as they partake in a self-assessment upon arrival to detail the state of their health. The results of the test will dictate whether the travelers must visit a clinic. If no clinic visit is necessary, they are free explore the country, but must take another self-assessment after 10 days after arrival. If U.S. citizens are arriving to Serbia via North Macedonia, Croatia, Bulgaria or Romania, they must provide a negative coronavirus test taken within the previous 48 hours. Learn more at the embassy website.

South Korea

Travelers from the United States are permitted to travel around South Korea after they adhere to the 14-day required quarantine period and test negative for the coronavirus upon arrival. Travelers must also answer daily health questions through a mobile app to help the government monitor the spread of disease. Learn more at the embassy website.

Tanzania

American tourists visiting Tanzania will be required to partake in health screenings upon arrival. The necessity for a negative COVID-19 test depends on the airline’s requirements rather than the country’s rules. Visit the U.S. Embassy in Tanzania website before planning a trip here.

Turkey

Turkey does not place any restriction on American travelers after they provide health information in a form and partake in health screenings at the airport. In addition, you will be asked to take a COVID-19 test if you show symptoms. Only passengers exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms will require further examination and testing. Learn more about travel to Turkey on the embassy website.

Turks and Caicos

A popular vacation spot among Americans, Turks and Caicos allows visitors from the states as long as they provide negative coronavirus test results taken no more than five days before arrival. Travelers also must share health information in the form of a questionnaire prior to arrival. Visitors should be aware there will be restrictions in place during their stay, such as limited business hours and a nightly curfew. Learn more about COVID-19 in Turks and Caicos on the country’s tourism website.

United Arab Emirates

American travelers to the UAE must present proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 96 hours of their departure. There are advanced medical screening measures in place at the ports of entry. Additionally, there are varying measures in place depending which emirate you’re traveling to. For example, if you plan to visit Abu Dhabi, you’ll be subject to wearing a GPS bracelet for 14 days to assist in contact tracing. To help safely plan your trip to the UAE, visit the embassy website.

United Kingdom

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland require American travelers to partake in a 14-day quarantine period upon arrival. Be sure to check each country’s specific requirements as they could change before your trip. Travelers will also have to provide their trip details and contact information in the form of a questionnaire prior to arrival. Visit the embassy’s website to learn more about traveling to the U.K.

U.S. Virgin Islands

Americans can visit this U.S. territory in the Caribbean after showing proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken within five days of travel. The U.S. Virgin Islands requires negative tests from travelers who are coming from home states with coronavirus positivity rates greater than 10%, according to the islands’ Department of Health website. (Although, the government recommends those whose home states have positivity rates of 7.5% or higher also be tested in preparation for travel here to account for fluctuation in positivity rates and possible spikes.) Upon arrival, all visitors will have their temperature taken and must complete a traveler screening questionnaire.

Zambia

Zambia now allows all international travelers to enter the country. Those visiting from America need to show a negative COVID-19 test result taken at least 14 days before arrival. If you exhibit coronavirus symptoms upon arrival, you’ll be subject to a 14-day quarantine period in a government-appointed area. Learn more about travel to Zambia on the embassy website.

Domestically

Keep in mind, you don’t need to leave the country to have a memorable vacation. While international destinations are tempting, there are plenty of enjoyable places to safely vacation around the U.S. Trade the Maldives for Maui, Hawaii, the Swiss Alps for Vail, Colorado, or an African safari for an adrenaline-filled Jeep ride through the desert of Sedona, Arizona. You can even find many lesser-known destinations around the country — such as St. Augustine, Florida; Leavenworth, Washington; or Holland, Michigan — that feel more like Europe than America.

Choosing a domestic vacation has its perks, especially during a pandemic. You won’t have to worry about visa restrictions, issues with entry or last-minute country closures ruining your trip. (Though note some states are imposing their own travel restrictions and quarantine rules.) Not to mention, you might find a little slice of paradise close to home that you can continue to visit.

