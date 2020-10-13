Washington Football’s ‘Turnout Tuesday’ event saved the day for several Virginia voters

WFT’s ‘Turnout Tuesday’ event saved the day for several VA voters originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington The Washington Football…

The Washington Football Team held its final “Turnout Tuesday” event at FedExField on Tuesday, part of the club’s movement to encourage everyone in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia area to vote.

FedExField was transformed into a “voter engagement destination” that allowed those from both states and D.C. to register, request an absentee ballot and learn more about the upcoming election and the voting procedures amid the coronavirus pandemic. Tuesday, Oct. 13 was the final day to register to vote for the upcoming Nov. 3 election in all three locations.

On Tuesday morning, things became chaotic when news broke that Virginia’s online voter registration was down for hours on the final day to sign up.

With many Virginia residents unable to sign up online, some made the trek to FedExField, where they could still register to vote.

The Washington Football Team was able to make a difference, something both team president Jason Wright and chief of staff and director of engagement Amina Edwards were proud of.

“I’m very happy with the way our team was able to pivot quickly to be there for our community,” Wright said. “When VA’s registration system went offline, we printed forms and stamps so that local fans could get their voices heard.”

“Voting is a fundamental right, and we were thrilled to partner with community groups like the Advancement Project, as well as national coalitions like Rally the Vote, to get people registered,” Edwards said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Washington announced the debut of its DMVotes platform, designed to encourage all local citizens to participate in the upcoming election.

Additionally, the team announced that the entire roster is registered to vote.

With November’s election expected to be one of the most important in recent American history, the Washington Football Team is doing everything in its power to make sure its local community has a voice.