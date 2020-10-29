The Best Online Real Estate Schools

To become a real estate agent, most states require students to take a set number of educational hours to learn…

To become a real estate agent, most states require students to take a set number of educational hours to learn about the ins and outs of real estate marketing, transactions and ethics before sitting for a real estate exam.

But your work or school schedule, location and other priorities may not allow you to take an in-person class. Fortunately, there are online real estate education options that will teach you the basics, help you prepare for the test and even offer the continuing education that’s required after you become a licensed real estate agent.

To help you become a real estate agent in a format that suits you best, we looked at course offerings, pricing, reviews and the pros and cons of online real estate schools that offer coursework that meets state licensing requirements for at least 10 states.

[Read: Your Guide to the Housing Market.]

Here are seven online real estate schools to consider:

— The CE Shop.

— Real Estate Express.

— Kaplan.

— Mbition.

— Aceable.

— 360training.

— RealEstateU.

The CE Shop

The CE Shop specializes in real estate education at all points in a professional’s career, starting with prelicensing education and exam prep. As the name of the company suggests, its greatest strengths are in continuing education, as the company offers plenty of in-depth options for licensed real estate professionals looking to hone their skills.

When it comes to getting your real estate license, the CE Shop has coursework for 34 states plus the District of Columbia, while it has courses for all 50 states and the District of Columbia in continuing education.

As different state requirements lead to different coursework, the total cost of your real estate education depends on the state and course package you choose. Package prices start at $119 at full price for Florida licensing and can reach as high as $815 for the premium package for licensing in Minnesota. There are four options that begin with basic coursework and expand to include exam prep, business-building classes and a guarantee that you’ll pass your exam or receive a reimbursement for the cost of your first exam (for many state courses but not all). With every package, the CE Shop includes a real estate glossary, ebooks, digital flashcards, instructor-led webinars and career resources.

Real Estate Express

Real Estate Express reports that it has trained more than 350,000 people, offers real estate licensing packages for at least 30 states including the District of Columbia, and is adding states to its offering.

There are four tiers of educational packages. The most basic package includes a prelicense course that meets state requirements as well as instructor support and real estate ebooks, and the higher tiers include additional resources like exam prep materials, post-license courses, instructor question-and-answer information and a “pass or don’t pay” guarantee.

Prices vary depending on the state, with the basic package for Michigan starting at $179 and the top-tier package reaching as high as $815 for South Carolina, for example. The Real Estate Express website also offers discounts from time to time to cut the total cost further.

A downside to using Real Estate Express, however, is that your access to the course and any materials only last for six months. If you don’t think you’ll be able to get through your education hours and exam prep in that timeline, these courses may not be for you.

[Read: Do You Need a Real Estate Attorney?]

Kaplan

Educational services company Kaplan offers extensive real estate education programming that includes in-person, online and text-based courses for real estate licensing and continuing education for licensed professionals in at least 26 states.

While the prelicensing courses carry the familiar Kaplan name, others carry the additional weight of trusted local brands. Courses offered for Florida and North Carolina, for example, are the result of Kaplan’s purchase of smaller, statewide real estate schools that specialize in developing local expertise for agents.

Kaplan’s offerings for real estate education vary widely based on the state, and prices vary widely as well: Exam prep on its own can be less than $80, while state-required education credit programs can run from $179 to $800 or more.

Because of the differences between program offerings from state to state, make sure that Kaplan’s courses meet all your needs for coursework before signing up. Additionally, pay close attention to reviews of the individual courses to gauge whether a specific course would be a fit for you.

Mbition

Previously known as OnCourse Learning Real Estate, Mbition offers course packages to help you earn your license with silver, gold and platinum tiers, individual courses and books (both physical and downloadable options) to help you become a real estate agent.

Mbition’s course offerings are extensive, with prelicensing courses for 23 states, extensive exam prep and continuing education programs in even more states, and appraisal and home inspection courses as well. It’s easy to mark your path for career goals with Mbition and take the courses necessary to achieve those goals. Most new license courses range between $100 and $400, depending on the state and package tier you choose.

While many reviews note the affordability, user-friendly interface and value of information in Mbition’s courses, there have been a handful of reviews (particularly through the Better Business Bureau) since the OnCourse migration to Mbition in summer 2020 that note technical difficulties linked to the change.

Aceable

There are 11 prelicensing courses offered through Aceable, though only seven are identified as truly online courses. The others are marketed as a learn-at-you-own-pace PDF correspondent course, which one 2020 Google review notes is more of an online textbook in the case of the California real estate course.

For the fully online courses, web and mobile apps make for easy, on-the-go learning and studying, with audio lessons available that are popular among reviewers.

At full price, prelicensing courses range between $149 and $699, though discounts are often available and cut prices significantly.

The biggest drawback to Aceable’s course options is the limited selection. Beyond the 11 prelicensing course options, continuing education offerings from Aceable are very limited. There are only three courses offered — two for the state of Texas and one for New York. There are additional professional development courses you may choose to take for your own benefit rather than to gain license-related knowledge, but only four courses along those lines are offered.

[Read: What’s the Difference Between a Deed and Title?]

360training

With 360training Agent Campus, prelicensing courses are available for just 10 states, though there are exam prep packages for all 50 states plus the District of Columbia and continuing education for 30 states.

While the prelicense package options include the entire coursework for the designated state’s licensing exam, you can also purchase prelicense courses individually if you’ve already completed some real estate education elsewhere and aren’t interested in repeating material.

While the number of states available is more limited than some other companies on this list, prices are lower. The most expensive package available is $375 at full price, with many under $200 and discounts offered that can make some of the basic packages less than $100.

RealEstateU

RealEstateU is another online real estate school that has a limited number of state license course options, with 10 available, and low prices.

The state real estate license course packages range in price from $99 to $299, which is a set price for each state without tiers. Additional exam prep for your state real estate license exam is available through RealEstateU, though at an additional cost.

As is the case with different course requirements from state to state, each license course package has different offerings, but RealEstateU notes extensive resources and options for students to learn online in the way that works best. The Michigan curriculum, for example, includes audio courses, transcripts of the instruction, infographics to help you visualize concepts and more. Course textbooks, even in downloadable format, are an additional cost, however, at around $20 each.

More from U.S. News

Fee Simple vs. Leasehold: What You Need to Know

The Guide to Making and Accepting an Offer on a Home

The Guide to Title Insurance

The Best Online Real Estate Schools originally appeared on usnews.com