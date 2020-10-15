SEE IT: Photos of new sportsbook at Capital One Arena released originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington Sometime in early…

Sometime in early 2021, what used to be the Greene Turtle at Capital One Arena will repoen as the William Hill sportsbook, where you will be able to place bets in the same building the Wizards and Capitals call their home. We now have pictures of what it will look like.

Darren Rovell of the Action Network tweeted high-resolution renderings of what the outside and inside of the sportsbook will look like. Just like those you find in Las Vegas, it looks like a playground for sports fans with massive televisions and comfortable seats.

Here’s a closer look at the pictures:

According to Rovell, there will be different rules for when the Wizards and Capitals play. It sounds like for NBA games, fans would have to leave the building before entering Capital One Arena, while NHL fans can go back-and-forth from the sportsbook to the arena via indoor pathways.

How all of this will work initially is hard to gauge, as the NBA and NHL contemplate how to get fans through the doors while the nation and world continue to deal with the coronavirus. There has been talk of the NBA starting as late as March in hopes the virus is further controlled by then.